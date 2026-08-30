“Already reached out”: Karl Stefanovic plots shock Prince Harry podcast coup

NEED TO KNOW Karl Stefanovic is reportedly trying to land Prince Harry as a guest on his podcast .

is reportedly trying to land . Insiders claim he’d even consider flying to the UK to make his pitch in person.

to make his pitch in person. The Duke of Sussex has recently returned to the UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet .

. Sources say the interview could be worth millions in syndication if it happens.

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Karl Stefanovic has his sights set on one of the biggest podcast guests on the planet.

Insiders claim the recently axed Today host is pulling out all the stops to land the Duke of Sussex in what could be the interview coup of the year.

If the whispers are true, Karl, 52, is convinced a headline-grabbing one-on-one with Prince Harry, 41, could supercharge his podcast ambitions. And he’s apparently not sitting around waiting for the phone to ring!

Karl Stefanovic is hoping an exclusive with Prince Harry could bag him the big bucks. (Credit: The Karl Stefanovic Show)

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“Karl’s already reached out through the right people,” our insider dishes. “He knows it is a long shot, but landing the first tell-all interview with Harry, now that he’s back in the UK, is a huge prize.”

Harry touched down in England last week, with wife Meghan, 45, and their kids Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, ready to start their new life. It’s thought they will base themselves in the Cotswolds.

Karl knows the controversy swirling around Harry – along with Meghan’s on-again, off-again UK plans regarding her return to acting – has only made him a more compelling get.

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“Karl sees Harry as a huge global draw,” the source dishes. “Harry and Meghan remain a magnet for headlines, and Karl knows there’s enormous curiosity around what they’ll do next.

“He knows if he can get Harry to open up about the couple’s actual plans on The Karl Stefanovic Show, people everywhere will want to hear it.”

Harry has appeared on several podcasts in recent times. (Credit: YouTube)

Of course, there’s a rather sizeable elephant in the room: Karl’s recent sit-down and close friendship with Harry and Meghan’s most famous critic, Piers Morgan.

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“Karl is hoping Harry can look past that,” the insider says with a laugh.

“He doesn’t want the conversation to become another royal mud-slinging match. He wants Harry relaxed and willing to talk about what is really behind this move back to the UK.”

And how badly does Karl want it? Well, there’s talk he could even jump on a plane to the UK to make his pitch in person – sooner rather than later!

“Karl knows this isn’t the kind of guest you land with a casual email,” the source adds. “If getting on a flight and knocking on the right door gives him a better chance, he will seriously consider it.”

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Karl also wants the scoop on Meghan’s UK plans. (Credit: Getty)

The potential prize is enormous. Sources claim Karl is eyeing a global payday, that could be worth millions in syndication fees, if he pulls off the interview.

For Karl, it’s exactly the sort of blockbuster chat his podcast needs.

“It would be huge for him,” says the insider. “Not just because Harry is Harry, but because it would show Karl can still pull off a major international get.

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“If anyone can charm Harry, it’s a larrikin like Karl. He’s backing himself to make this happen – even if it takes more than a few cups of tea to get there.”

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