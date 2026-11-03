“You took that chance”: Farmer Will and Jess’ sweet nod to their reality TV romance in emotional wedding vows

Will Simpson and Jess Cova are one of Farmer Wants A Wife‘s greatest love stories and in their recent wedding vows, admitted just how special their time on the show was.

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The couple found love on the 2022 season and tied the knot in October 2026 but in a heartwarming video, more intimate details from the couple’s big day have emerged.

In his vows, an emotional Will said, “Jess you make me so happy. Having fun together, it’s downright incredible, like nothing I’ve ever felt. You make me feel so good, so in love. In a way I didn’t think it was possible.”

The couple have come a long way since 2022! (Credit: Seven)

Meanwhile Jess highlighted her reality TV experience remarking, “From the moment I took a chance on a farmer in Victoria, you’ve given me the greatest love that I could ever imagined.”

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A tearful Will then responded, “And because you took that chance you’ve given me the greatest gift I could ever have asked for. You’ve given me the love of my life.”

However one section of their wedding video delighted fans as it included a throwback clip to their final episode where Will declared his love.

“Honestly I think I may have potentially found a wife,” Will said in the clip.

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The comments section of their wedding video lit up with well wishes from fans.

“Just the most gorgeous couple. Have loved following from the beginning. Congratulations,” one wrote.

“Amazing guys! 👏😍 loved watching your story evolve. To many more years of love and happiness,” another exclaimed.

Speaking exclusively to our sister publication Woman’s Day, Will and Jess shared details of their wedding at McGuigan House in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley, where they first met during the speed dates on Farmer Wants A Wife.

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“I didn’t want a farm wedding,” Will revealed, “But I wanted somewhere that was still nice, green, and had a nice garden – somewhere special.”

Is Farmer Wants a Wife returning in 2027?

Following the Seven Upfronts where the shows for the following year are announced, the network told New Idea that Farmer Wants A Wife isn’t over yet.

“Definitely not cancelled! We will be making a new season in 2027,” the network revealed.

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The 2026 season didn’t have the greatest success rate with all of the final couples now no longer together.

Farmer Alex and his final pick Eddy split shortly after filming, but chose to reveal it during the reunion.

Farmer Jason and Poppy then ended their romance after the reunion, with Farmer Jarrad and Brodie, and Farmer Dylan and Ally, also confirming their splits after the final episode aired.

Most recently, fans were then devastated when apple Farmer Zac, and Maya, confirmed they had parted ways in September.

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