After seven years of waking up with Today, Tim Davies made the shock announcement that he was leaving the Nine show in August this year.

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The weather presenter’s final show took place in September and according to TV insiders, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing since his departure.

“It’s been a bigger adjustment than he expected,” one source tells New Idea.

Tim starred on Today for seven years. (Credit: Instagram)

“Today was such a huge part of his life for so long, and when you’re used to that routine, and seeing the same faces every day, it’s strange when it suddenly stops. He’s definitely had moments where he’s missed it and it’s taken some getting used to, but he’s trying to embrace the change.”

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Nine’s breakfast show has seen dramatic cuts this year with Tim, Karl Stefanovic, Sarah Abo and Danika Mason all departing.

Sylvia Jeffreys and Tom Steinfort were announced as the new Today hosts ahead of the 2027 Nine Upfronts whilst Dan Anstey stepped into Tim’s shoes as his official replacement.

“There are some really lovely friendships there that go well beyond work.” (Credit: Instagram)

However, there’s no bad blood between Tim and his former colleagues and co-stars. In fact, our source says he’s “still very much in touch with them”.

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“There are some really lovely friendships there that go well beyond work, and he’s grateful for the support they’ve shown him,” our insider says.

“He looks back on his time at Today with a lot of affection and is still cheering everyone on from the sidelines.”

After weeks of social media silence, Tim announced this week the arrival of new puppy Baxter who has been “chewing up all my time” and our source says his new canine pal is a welcome addition to the family.

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“Having the new puppy has been a real bright spot,” they say.

“He’s loving having that little companion around and having a reason to get out and about without rushing off to a studio. He’s been laying low, spending time at home and enjoying a slower pace.”

Tim’s been enjoying a slower pace with puppy Baxter since leaving Today. (Credit: Instagram)

Whilst Tim’s next career move hasn’t yet been announced, our source says he isn’t ruling anything out when it comes to television.

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“He’s just not in a hurry and wants to work out what the next chapter looks like.”