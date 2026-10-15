Axed Today star reveals the truth about FOURTH shock exit

Danika Mason has announced her departure from Today, which has been the fourth shock exit for the program in 2026.

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The presenter, who is expecting her first child, made the emotional announcement on Friday, October 16.

“I’m going on maternity leave as we probably are all aware, but I’ve had to make the decision on what I do when I come back next year,” the sports broadcaster began.

“And obviously juggling all my NRL commitments, the Today Show, and then a new baby as well – something had to give, so I’ve made the pretty tough decision. When I return next year, I won’t be coming back to the show.”

She praised the Today team and audience, adding that it was a joy to work there for two years.

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Danika Mason revealed she’s leaving the Today show. (Credit: Instagram)

Former host Sarah Abo, who went on maternity leave before announcing she wouldn’t be returning, took to Instagram to gush over her friend and former colleague.

“Fk we had fun girlfriend 😂🥰♥️,” she wrote, sharing a carousel of photos of them working together.

There were even photos with Karl Stefanovic, who was forced to leave the Nine Network in June after backlash to his podcast episode.

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“Australians will miss waking up with you, excellent human! So funny, smart, hard-working, authentic – just the real deal. Can’t wait to see you become the best mum and kicking goals @wwos when you get back 🤰🏻🏉♥️ love you, sis,” Sarah added.

She jokingly finished her post by saying, “Also Sonny can’t wait to meet his future wife 😆🥰👶🏻,” because Danika is expecting a little girl.

“Oh man, I miss you both already!!! Best smiles on TV, my friends. ❤️❤️,” Today’s Jayne Azzopardi commented.

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When Danika shared the announcement on air, Sylvia Jeffreys said she was “selfishly sad” she was going, but was excited for her.

“The best chapter for you lies ahead, for you and [fiancé] Liam, and we’re so excited to see you enter your mum era. You’re going to be absolutely incredible. That is a lucky little baby,” she said.

“Selfishly, we thought we had the pleasure of your company for another week or so, but on doctor’s orders, you have been told to hang up the microphone early, and we are very excited for what’s best for you,” host Tom Steinfort told her.

Sarah Abo shared ger support for Danika Mason after she told fans she was leaving Today. (Credit: Instagram)

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Her announcement follows Tim Davies’ decision to leave after seven years as Today’s weather presenter.

“After all of these years, I have made the really hard decision to finish on a high and step back from this role and, in turn, this program,” he revealed in September.

“I have been at this network for 12 years, and when I was asked to come across to Today from Nine’s Sydney newsroom, I was a journalist covering the likes of courts and crime and reporting on some of the worst parts of our society.”

“Little did I know the gift, the absolute light that this role would be, getting to feature the absolute best of us. From me to all of you, I’ve been so lucky. The people, the places.”

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After Karl, Sarah and Tim’s exits, Danika has become the fourth person to step down from the breakfast show.