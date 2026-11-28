NEED TO KNOW Australian TV personality Denise Scott has been the narrator of Travel Guides since its premiere in 2017.

According to a well-placed insider, New Idea can reveal that the show’s producers think it’s time she stepped in front of the camera.

The hope is that Denise’s partner of 45 years, John Lane, will join. The couple recently returned from Uluru and have “caught the travel bug”.

Advertisement

Is Travel Guides narrator Denise Scott swapping the recording booth for the departure lounge? It certainly looks that way!

New Idea can reveal that the star is in line to join the next batch of celebrity guest Guides!

“Denise has done such a brilliant job narrating for the past decade. She is the heart and soul of Travel Guides. Producers think it’s time she got to enjoy a few holidays of her own,” dishes our exclusive show source.

“Producers know it would be “really special”. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

The hope is that Denise’s partner John Lane will join her. The pair, who’ve been together for 45 years, just enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Uluru and have “caught the travel bug”, says our source.

“Denise has a wonderful way of saying exactly what’s on her mind, and that’s part of her charm. There’d be plenty of laughs, some unexpected moments and no doubt the occasional negotiation over whether an activity could be swapped for a nice lunch!” adds the source.

“Denise has spent so long knowing all the ins and outs of these trips, so it would be quite funny watching her be on the other side of the mystery for a change!”

Denise and husband John loved seeing the wonder of Uluru. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

If Denise were to step in front of the cameras, we’re told someone else would narrate any episodes she features in.

“Aussies absolutely love Denise, and Nine knows there’s something really special in the idea of seeing her take centre stage. Rather than simply having her pop up as a guest guide, the network is keen to make it a real Denise event, with John along for the ride.

“Another much-loved Aussie personality would also take over the narration for the episodes Denise has featured in, bringing the whole thing together as a special television event,” the source adds.

Denise celebrated the show’s Logie win with the cast. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

“It’s a lovely way to celebrate Denise as the voice of the show and give viewers something a little different. People have listened to and loved her for years, so the chance to see her step out from behind the microphone and enjoy the experience herself would be a real treat. Producers (and fans) are certainly hoping they can talk her and John into it!”

The news comes after producers gifted Denise the TV WEEK Logie that Travel Guides won earlier this year. In a recently uploaded video to Instagram, Denise revealed she thought she was going to get sacked over Zoom, but instead, she was surprised with the coveted gold statue.

Advertisement