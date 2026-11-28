The cast of Only Murders in the Building gathered in London on November 23 to celebrate the premiere of its sixth season, titled Only Murders in London.

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However, two actresses from the cast weren’t in attendance – Meryl Streep and Selena Gomez.

Selena allegedly had a scheduling conflict, but nothing has been said about Meryl’s surprise absense – which has raised suspicions about the state of her relationship with Only Murders star Martin Short.

The season premieres December 8. on Disney+. (Credit: Getty Images)

While the pair have never publicly confirmed they’re together, they’ve been linked as a couple since 2024, after Meryl joined the show’s cast as struggling actress Loretta Durkin.

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“They haven’t been seen together since July,” a Hollywood insider tells New Idea.

“There are concerns things are cooling off between them.”

Our insider further explains, “This is the first time Meryl’s been attached to someone so famous and she’s not sure if she likes all the attention.

“Martin’s certainly making a big effort to keep their relationship out of the headlines, but Meryl has a very serious acting legacy to protect and neither of them want to see it ruined by a high-profile romance. They’ve seen so many celeb couples fail under the pressure of it all.”

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Meryl was busy elsewhere … but where? (Credit: The Image Direct)

The source adds that Meryl purposely steered clear of the premiere to take the heat off their relationship and stop letting it overshadow their work.

“Meryl’s not a series regular and the one time she attended a season premiere [in 2024] she and Martin nearly broke the internet by holding hands on the red carpet,” our insider adds.

“She also respects the people working full-time on the show too much to swan in and steal all the headlines again.”

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Need to catch up on Only Murders In The Building? Watch every episode on Disney+

They first sparked romance rumours in 2024. (Credit: Getty Images)

Who has Meryl been linked to?

In Meryl’s biography, Her Again: Becoming Meryl Streep, she reveals that her first relationship was with actor John Cazale.

They met while performing an off-Broadway play together titled Measure for Measure, and dated from 1976-1978, until John sadly passed away due to lung cancer.

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Her next relationship was with Don Gummer – who was initially a friend of her brother’s. The pair met in 1978 and were married the same year.

Meryl with ex-husband Don Gummer. (Credit: Getty)

Meryl and Don had four children together – Henry Wolfe Gummer, Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer, Grace Jane Gummer and Louisa Jacobson Gummer.

Page Six reported in 2023 that their marriage had come to an end and they had been separated for more than six years at time of reporting.

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They were last seen together in 2018, at the Academy Awards.