EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s secret house-hunting plans

Despite the rumours of their alleged romance and potential nuptials, Meryl Streep and Martin Short are reportedly looking for a property together.

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The pair were recently photographed enjoying an intimate dinner date in London, and a source exclusively told New Idea that “they didn’t care who saw them”.

“They’re much more open and relaxed, affectionate and very comfortable with each other,” they said.

Off the back of that and enjoying dinner together in Los Angeles, the source shared with us that their time in London will involve more than just filming the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building.

Our source dished that Martin Short and Meryl Streep are going house-hunting. (Credit: Getty)

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“They are planning on house-hunting while they’re in London – just in case they find a cute little mews house or something very British,” the source dished to New Idea.

“If their Broadway project goes according to plan, they’ll be hoping to eventually move it to the West End,” they added, referencing Meryl’s hopes with her friend.

However, the insider told us that the hypothetical project was something they’re both “serious” about.

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The source said that they were both at a stage in their lives when they were “tired of playing games” and had decided to be “side by side”.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 star has also been a pillar of support for Martin, following the loss of his daughter, Katherine Hartley Short.

He dedicated his Netflix documentary, Marty, Life Is Short, to his daughter and late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died aged 58 in 2010, after a battle with ovarian cancer.

The source said that the pair are “discreet” about their connection. (Credit: Getty)

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“Even though he’ll never be the same after losing Katherine, he knows first-hand [that] time will help ease the pain and with all the plans he and Meryl are working on, there’s plenty to look forward to,” our exclusive source said.

While there has been chatter of them potentially tying the knot, the source said that this “relationship is more committed than most Hollywood marriages”.

“They’re still scoffing at wedding talk because Martin and Meryl don’t think there’s any need to apply a legal document to their wonderful connection,” the source continued.

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