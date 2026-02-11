Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek dead at 48

NEED TO KNOW Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has died aged 48, after he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer.

star has died aged 48, after he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer. He was diagnosed in 2023 and revealed it publicly in November 2024.

The late actor is survived by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and his six children.

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has died aged 48.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared the news via a joint post with the late actor’s Instagram account on February 12.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning, “the post read.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.”

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

James Van Der Beek passed away after being diagnosed with cancer in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

At the time of publication, almost 79,000 comments have been left on the post, paying tribute to the father of six, including those from celebrities.

“I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” Sarah Michelle Gellar penned. “While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F***Cancer.”

Jennifer Garner wrote, “What a heartbreaking loss. So much love to you, Kimberly, and to your kids, as you navigate this tender time. ♥️”

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet reflected on his kindness.

“James had a kind, generous, thoughtful, and beautiful soul,” he wrote. “There is no doubt those traits will live on through his wife and gorgeous children. Rest In Peace, man.”

James Van Der Beek was a loving father of six. (Credit: Instagram)

What was James Van Der Beek diagnosed with?

In November 2204, when he prepared to appear on US charity TV special, The Real Full Monty, the late actor revealed that he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in 2023.

Before his passing, he told Today that his diagnosis made him appreciate his life more.

“I don’t think I knew what it was to slow down before. I don’t think I knew what it was to really look at everything I eat, everything I put in my body,” he previously shared.

In November 2025, he revealed that he planned to sell memorabilia in partnership with an auction site to support families burdened by cancer, including his own.

Since his passing, a fundraiser has been established to support his family, with a fundraising goal of $550,000.

“Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care,” the fundraising page read.

“In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future.

“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.”

At the time of publication, $335,385 has been raised.

