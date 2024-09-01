Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah Willis, has shared an update on her father’s health as he battles frontotemporal dementia.



Tallulah recently spoke with PEOPLE about her time spent with her father as she visits him as often as she can.

“It’s important for me to go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I’m solid. I’m OK …” she told the publication. “I’ve done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present.”



She further revealed that in the last update they had regarding his health, they were told he was “doing the same” since their previous update. She was told this is good news.



“But whatever kind of day it is, my family and I meet him where he’s at,” she added.

Tallulah Willis says her dad is still there in all the ways that matter. (Credit: Instagram)

In 2022, the 69-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia which impacts how a person communicates, especially their speech. This then progressed into FTD, the Willis family confirming the sad news in February 2023.

The family, including Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming-Willis, and his daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, have continued to share updates on his health.



In December 2023, Bruce Willis’ family shared a devastating statement after discovering a development in his health battle. The family took to Instagram to share the news that his condition has “progressed.”



The family is “not sure how much time he has left”… it is understood that the actors’ health has significantly deteriorated.



In an interview with Us Weekly, a source close to the family shared that Bruce is having “more bad days than good.”



“No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”

The couple celebrate 16 years together on December 28, 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

The wife of the beloved Hollywood actor spoke candidly about her husband’s health in a candid personal essay for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper.

Since his diagnosis, Emma, who married Bruce in 2009, has been a caregiver for her husband, something she says she feels a level of “guilt” about.

“I struggle with guilt, knowing I have resources that others don’t. When I’m able to get out for a hike to clear my head, it’s not lost on me that not all care partners can do that,” she wrote.

“When what I share about our family’s journey gets press attention, I know that there are thousands of untold, unheard stories, each of them deserving of compassion and concern.”



“At the same time, I see that what I share matters to others who may be struggling, and in a small way makes them feel seen and understood.”

Emma’s love for her husband knows no bounds. (Credit: Getty)

She added that by going public with Bruce’s dementia diagnosis, she hoped in some “small way”, families experiencing the same thing would feel “seen and understood.”

“I want people to know that when I hear from another family affected by FTD, I hear our family’s same story of grief, loss, and immense sadness echoed in theirs. It’s important to be an advocate on behalf of those families who don’t have the time, energy, or resources to advocate for themselves.”

The FTD Emma is referring to is frontotemporal dementia, a rare and progressive form of dementia that can cause extreme changes in behaviour and personality as well as declining cognition.

Frontotemporal dementia can be difficult to diagnose given the symptoms are often similar to a variety of other health conditions.



Medical professionals are also unsure what causes the condition but believe that it can be passed on genetically in roughly 20 – 25% of people.

The Willis family went public with his health diagnosis in February 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

When his condition was first made public, his family released a heartfelt statement about the “cruel” nature of the disease.



“[Frontotemporal dementia] is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement said.



“As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

Bruce and Emma married in 2009. (Credit: Getty)

Reflecting upon how her family dynamic had shifted following Bruce’s declining health, his wife also revealed to Today that her husband was “the gift that keeps on giving.”

“Love, patience, resilience. So much that he’s teaching me,” Emma said.

“And it’s teaching (our kids) so much. How to care, how to love. It’s a beautiful thing amongst the sadness.”

The mother of two also revealed that their daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn were “aware” of their father’s health and the family home was “very honest and open.”

“I wouldn’t want there to be any stigma or shame for their dad’s diagnosis or any form of dementia,” she added, noting how her husband’s condition had impacted their young girls.

Bruce is surrounded by love. (Credit: Instagram)

Currently, Emma is a caregiver for her husband, sharing a home in Los Angeles with their two daughters.

Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and their now adult daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah have also been on hand to provide their support, the blended family even celebrating Bruce’s 68th birthday together in March 2023.

It’s an unconventional arrangement but is one borne out of love.

The blended family even celebrated Thanksgiving together in November 2023, Emma taking to her Instagram to share a sweet snap of them all together.

“I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love 🤍🧡,” she captioned the post.