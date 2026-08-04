Who has made it through The Voice Australia’s Blind Auditions?

NEED TO KNOW The Voice Australia began on Sunday, August 2.

began on Sunday, August 2. Melanie C, Ronan Keating, Kate Miller-Heidke and Richard Marx are back as this year’s superstar coaches.

and are back as this year’s superstar coaches. However, they don’t know that ARIA winner Tones and I has joined the show as the secret fifth coach.

has joined the show as the This year, the coaches only have eight spots on their teams.

Advertisement

The Voice Australia is finally back on our screens, and the coaches have been busy filling their teams.

We are currently in the middle of the Blind Auditions, so a group of hopeful artists have been performing each night in the hopes that they turn a chair.

With less spots on everyone’s teams, the coaches are being more selective than ever before.

Find out who has made the cut so far below.

Advertisement

For the first time, there are five coaches on The Voice Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who are The Voice Australia 2026 coaches?

Once again, Kate Miller Heidke, Ronan Keating, Richard Marx and Melanie C are back to mentor this year’s contestants.

Kate won last year with Alyssa Delpopolo, and the coach tells New Idea that she’d love to take another artist to the finish line.

“I wish I had the formula to win. I can easily pretend that I do, but the truth is, we’re all just doing our best,” she tells us.

Advertisement

Ronan is determined to be the coach of the winner, but he acknowledges that it’s all up to Australia.

“We don’t have as much perspective as the audience has, because on screen you can see their micro expressions, and hear their backstories,” Ronan says.

As for who he wants to take out the competition?

Advertisement

“I would love to see a young female country star win this year; that would be great,” he tells us. If you scroll down to his team, you’ll see he has already recruited a country singer. We’ll have to wait to see if she’s the winner.

However, this time, Tones and I has joined the show as a secret fifth coach.

The ARIA winner watches all of the auditions, and if no coaches turn around, but she thinks they should have, she takes them under her wing to coach them so they can audition again.

This year’s contestants are giving the auditions everything they’ve got. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Who are The Voice Australia 2026 contestants?

So far, we are in the middle of the Blind Auditions, so not all of the contestants have been chosen.

This year, the coaches only have eight spots on their teams instead of 10 so they’re being more selective than ever.

Scroll on to see which contestants have turned chairs so far.

Richard was blown away by Liam’s performance. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Team Richard

Tommy Novak, 36, NSW

Tika Cetinich, 35, VIC

Liam O’Neill, 23, VIC

Ronan Keating wants a female country star to win The Voice Australia, will that be Phoebe Rose? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Team Ronan

Daisha Auda, Logan, QLD

Phoebe Rose, 17, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Sam Cliffe, 27, New Zealand (Tuesday)

Taylor Beadle Williams chose Kate Miller-Heidke as her coach. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Team Kate

Taylor Beadle Williams, 37, Marrickville, NSW

Charlotte June, 22, Adelaide SA

Jack chose Melanie C as his coach. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Team Melanie

Tommy Novak, 27, Wollongong, NSW

Jack Hughes, 29, NSW

Tones and I wants to give Jamie another chance to audition. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Team Tones and I

Litia Keni, 18, Canberra, ACT

Red Roy, 26, Central Coast, NSW

Jamie Koul, 19, Melbourne, VIC

See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source.