Who has made it through The Voice Australia’s Blind Auditions?

NEED TO KNOW
- The Voice Australia began on Sunday, August 2.
- Melanie C, Ronan Keating, Kate Miller-Heidke and Richard Marx are back as this year’s superstar coaches.
- However, they don’t know that ARIA winner Tones and I has joined the show as the secret fifth coach.
- This year, the coaches only have eight spots on their teams.
The Voice Australia is finally back on our screens, and the coaches have been busy filling their teams.
We are currently in the middle of the Blind Auditions, so a group of hopeful artists have been performing each night in the hopes that they turn a chair.
With less spots on everyone’s teams, the coaches are being more selective than ever before.
Find out who has made the cut so far below.
Who are The Voice Australia 2026 coaches?
Once again, Kate Miller Heidke, Ronan Keating, Richard Marx and Melanie C are back to mentor this year’s contestants.
Kate won last year with Alyssa Delpopolo, and the coach tells New Idea that she’d love to take another artist to the finish line.
“I wish I had the formula to win. I can easily pretend that I do, but the truth is, we’re all just doing our best,” she tells us.
Ronan is determined to be the coach of the winner, but he acknowledges that it’s all up to Australia.
“We don’t have as much perspective as the audience has, because on screen you can see their micro expressions, and hear their backstories,” Ronan says.
As for who he wants to take out the competition?
“I would love to see a young female country star win this year; that would be great,” he tells us. If you scroll down to his team, you’ll see he has already recruited a country singer. We’ll have to wait to see if she’s the winner.
However, this time, Tones and I has joined the show as a secret fifth coach.
The ARIA winner watches all of the auditions, and if no coaches turn around, but she thinks they should have, she takes them under her wing to coach them so they can audition again.
Who are The Voice Australia 2026 contestants?
So far, we are in the middle of the Blind Auditions, so not all of the contestants have been chosen.
This year, the coaches only have eight spots on their teams instead of 10 so they’re being more selective than ever.
Scroll on to see which contestants have turned chairs so far.
Team Richard
- Tommy Novak, 36, NSW
- Tika Cetinich, 35, VIC
- Liam O’Neill, 23, VIC
Team Ronan
- Daisha Auda, Logan, QLD
- Phoebe Rose, 17, Sunshine Coast, QLD
- Sam Cliffe, 27, New Zealand (Tuesday)
Team Kate
- Taylor Beadle Williams, 37, Marrickville, NSW
- Charlotte June, 22, Adelaide SA
Team Melanie
- Tommy Novak, 27, Wollongong, NSW
- Jack Hughes, 29, NSW
Team Tones and I
- Litia Keni, 18, Canberra, ACT
- Red Roy, 26, Central Coast, NSW
- Jamie Koul, 19, Melbourne, VIC
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