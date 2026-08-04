Secret feud? Mel C’s fierce warning to The Voice co-star Kate Miller-Heidke

NEED TO KNOW During an interview for The Voice Australia 2026 , Kate Miller-Heidke jokingly revealed a personal detail about Mel C ‘s love life.

jokingly revealed a personal detail about ‘s love life. Insiders claim Mel laughed it off publicly but was privately unimpressed , feeling it crossed a line given how private she usually is.

publicly but was , feeling it crossed a line given how private she usually is. Their once-close bond reportedly isn’t what it used to be — and Kate’s notable absence from Mel’s wedding is being read as a sign.

is being read as a sign. Sources hint at some heated behind-the-scenes moments during filming — some reportedly too spicy to make the final cut.

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The friendship that once had The Voice Australia fans chanting “girl power” may have hit a slightly sour note, with whispers swirling that one cheeky comment from Kate Miller-Heidke left Melanie Chisholm less than impressed.

The alleged drama between the coaches reportedly began during a recent promotional interview for the 2026 season.

When Mel C was asked during an interview why she spends so much time Down Under, the Spice Girl kept things vague, simply saying she just loves Australia.

But before the conversation could move on, Kate jumped in with a grin and dropped a remark that reportedly had everyone in the room raising their eyebrows.

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Things are a little frosty between Mel C and Kate Miller-Heidke, New Idea has learnt. (Credit: Instagram)

“She has an Aussie boyfriend,” Kate, 44, joked.

Mel – who has since married her partner, model Chris Dingwall – laughed along for the cameras.

But according to backstage spies, the joke landed a little differently once the cameras stopped rolling.

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Sources claim Mel, 52, felt the comment stepped over a personal line, especially given how carefully she protects her private life.

One insider suggested that while Mel has always admired Kate’s honesty and quirky sense of humour, this was one moment where the microphone might have been better left on mute.

Mel and Chris Dingwall recently got married and honeymooned in Ibiza. (Credit: Backgrid)

“Girl code was broken,” the source claimed.

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“Mel was not happy, but she kept her cool. She’s always supported Kate and had her back, so she was surprised that Kate would put her in that position.”

While the pair have continued to keep things professional, eagle-eyed observers claim the once effortless friendship has lost a little of its sparkle.

“The endless chats, friendly messages and backstage laughs don’t seem to be flowing quite as freely as they once did,” the insider adds.

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“Kate also wasn’t at Mel’s wedding, which hints things between them might not be so great.”

And if that wasn’t enough spice for one season, Kate’s own admission that she’ll do whatever it takes to win – even if that means getting “a bit nasty” – has only added extra heat to the coaches’ rivalry.

The coaches’ rivalry is at an all-time high this season! (Credit: Seven)

Behind-the-scenes chatter suggests the competition reached a whole new level this year, with some fiery exchanges – and a few are too shocking to air.

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“Everyone was very competitive, and it created some heated moments between the coaches,” the insider continues.

“Of course, playful rivalry has always been part of The Voice’s charm. But there’s a fine line between fighting for singers and throwing a little too much shade.”

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