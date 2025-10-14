Best Halloween movies: The top spooky and horror films to watch this October

Well, it says it all in the name: Halloween is a must-watch in October.

The 1978 slasher film, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasance, became such a smash hit that it has spawned another 12 movies.

With hours of terror to watch, it will leave you scared to turn off the lights at the end of the night.

Everyone knows the name Michael Myers, with the villain becoming a go-to Halloween costume every year.

But for those who might not have been courageous enough to watch it before, Halloween sees murderer Michael Myers escape from custody and return to his hometown in a bid to find his next victims.

Often set on Halloween night, the film series follows Michael’s gruesome crimes, with Jamie Lee returning as Laurie Strode in most of the spin-offs.