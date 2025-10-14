Best Halloween movies: The top spooky and horror films to watch this October

The spooky season is officially upon us, and you know what that means: it’s time for a Halloween movie marathon!
There is no shortage of Halloween content out there, from outright horrors to spooky spectaculars or even horror comedies for the faint-hearted.
However, one jump scare you don’t need is switching on an outright disappointing Halloween flick.
So, don’t fear, whether you’re a horror movie buff or a trick-or-treat amateur, we’ve got you covered!
Scroll on for all the best Halloween movies for the spooky season…
Halloween
Well, it says it all in the name: Halloween is a must-watch in October.
The 1978 slasher film, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasance, became such a smash hit that it has spawned another 12 movies.
With hours of terror to watch, it will leave you scared to turn off the lights at the end of the night.
Everyone knows the name Michael Myers, with the villain becoming a go-to Halloween costume every year.
But for those who might not have been courageous enough to watch it before, Halloween sees murderer Michael Myers escape from custody and return to his hometown in a bid to find his next victims.
Often set on Halloween night, the film series follows Michael’s gruesome crimes, with Jamie Lee returning as Laurie Strode in most of the spin-offs.
The Addams Family
It goes without saying that The Addams Family is an instant Halloween classic, and will certainly get you in the mood for Halloween.
Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, the 1991 comedy/horror follows the eccentric and macabre Addams family.
But they are hit by a major threat when a family lawyer plots to steal their riches, with a battle quickly ensuing.
Starring Christina Ricci, Christopher Lloyd and Raul Julia, the film is based on the cartoons by Charles Addams.
And it has inspired even more spin-offs, with the Addams clan coming back into the spotlight with the release of Netflix’s spin-off show, Wednesday.
Friday the 13th
For those of you who want more of a scare this Halloween, Friday the 13th will have you hiding behind your pillow!
There are an impressive 12 movies in the slasher franchise, so there are near-endless hours of entertainment (or terror) to enjoy this October, so you’d better make a start now!
The 1980 original film follows a group of teenage camp counsellors, who are murdered one by one by a brutal killer.
With a merciless masked opponent on their heels, they have to fight to stay alive in the midst of trying to reopen the abandoned camp.
Dark Shadows
You can’t have Halloween without a few vampires!
So, look no further for a fang-focused Halloween classic than the 2012 hit Dark Shadows.
One of Tim Burton’s most beloved films, it stars his go-to gothic A-listers Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.
The movie sees playboy Barnabas (Johnny) earn the wrath of witch Angelique (Eva Green) when he breaks her heart.
She turns him into a vampire and buries him alive, before he escapes from his tomb two decades later, finding himself in the much-changed landscape of 1972.
Faced with the dysfunctional remnants of his family, he must battle with life after his grand estate falls into ruin.
Trick r’ Treat
For those who enjoy a comedy horror, Trick r’ Treat is another iconic option for the Halloween season.
However, the 2007 release, directed by Michael Dougherty, isn’t a family-friendly option, as it still provides its fair share of blood and gore.
It follows the intertwined lives of a group of people on Halloween as they unexpectedly face ghosts, goblins and other terrifying challenges.
The twisted tale warns of the consequences of snuffing out the Jack-o-Lantern before midnight and will certainly give you a dose of spooky mayhem.
The Witches
Roald Dahl’s The Witches has become a Halloween must-watch and is a rare spooky movie for the family.
While the original book is aimed at younger children, the 2020 film is recommended for older children and young teens due to its scarier visuals.
The movie was originally adapted for the big screen in 1990 but was given a fresh lease of life in the 2020 remake.
It follows a young boy who unexpectedly comes across some deceptively glamorous yet diabolical witches while living with his grandmother.
The Grand High Witch, played by none other than Anne Hathaway, then sparks her cunning plot to get rid of all the children in the world.
Death Becomes Her
While not a traditional Halloween movie, Death Becomes Her has become a cult classic for the spooky season due to its grotesque visuals.
The 1992 dark comedy follows two rivals, played by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, as they drink a magic potion which promises eternal youth.
However, things don’t quite go to plan as there are some very gruesome consequences to their vain actions.
The two women die while fighting over a man, played by Bruce Willis, but they are revived and are forced to live in their undead bodies in a gory twist.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tim Burton has more than proved himself to be the King of Halloween, much like his famed character, Jack Skellington, in The Nightmare Before Christmas.
It might have Christmas in the name, but the movie has become an instant Halloween classic for the family.
The 1993 animation sees Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town, become obsessed with Christmas Town before he decides to take it over for himself.
But he finds himself in hot water when he abducts Father Christmas, leading to some unexpected consequences.
With a whole host of catchy songs and creepy visuals throughout, it provides a more upbeat, fun addition to October… and will get you excited for Christmas.
Beetlejuice
Still haven’t got enough of Tim Burton? Well, it’s time to reunite with your favourite Halloween ghoul, Beetlejuice.
The iconic movie follows the ghoul as he helps a newly-dead couple to haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home.
Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, the 1988 horror/comedy has become a firm fan favourite.
So much so that it inspired a sequel, 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
With Wednesday star Jenna Ortega joining the fun, it saw much of the original cast return for another round of mischievous mayhem.
And make sure to remember one thing: never say Beetlejuice’s name three times!
Practical Magic
Starring Australia’s very own, Nicole Kidman, Practical Magic provides a romantic option for those who want less of a scare this Halloween.
The 1998 romantic fantasy film, based on the novel by Alice Hoffman, follows Nicole and Sandra Bullock as sisters, but with an enchanting twist.
After moving in with their relatives, the bewitching duo use their hereditary gift of magic to overcome obstacles in life.
It’s a must-watch for the 2025 season as a sequel, Practical Magic 2, is currently in the works!
Nicole and Sandra jetted over to London to film in August 2025, and fans won’t have to wait long to find out what the sisters have been up to.
Hocus Pocus
Why not watch these iconic witches this Halloween as well as dressing up like one?
Hocus Pocus tells the story of three devilish witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy.
Set in Salem, the 300-year-old witches then begin to enact a reign of terror in a bid to cast a spell over the town and reclaim their youth.
The 1993 film also inspired a sequel, 2022’s Hocus Pocus 2, which saw the Sanderson Sisters brought back once again for another dose of havoc.