Nicole Kidman’s very telling comment that hinted at her split from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman made a very telling remark in a recent interview, which appeared to hint at her separation from Keith Urban.

The Australian actress, 58, filed for divorce from Keith, 57, on September 30 after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, according to PEOPLE.

However, it was claimed that the couple had been separated for several months, with Nicole living in London while filming Practical Magic 2, while Keith remained in the US.

Speculation about her and Keith’s relationship first emerged in July, and just weeks later, Nicole gave an interview to Vogue, where she seemingly hinted at her personal news.

Nicole Kidman made a very telling remark just weeks before her split from Keith Urban emerged. (Credit: Getty)

The reporter said she had “guessed” that Nicole and Keith were separated after Nicole gave a telling response when asked how she felt now, in her 50s.

Nicole cryptically replied: “How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?”

The Babygirl actress also spoke about her time living in London with her two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, while filming the sequel to her 1998 hit, Practical Magic.

Nicole and her daughters also spent a lot of time with her co-star, Sandra Bullock, and her children, Louis and Laila, whom she raised with her late partner, Bryan Randall.

Nicole was said to have “processed” her heartbreak while living in London after splitting from Keith, and she reflected on the time during the candid interview.

“Going to Hyde Park and concerts, Glastonbury and Salisbury—so much summer fun—Evita, seeing theatre, walking Hampstead Heath, swimming there,” she gushed.

Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on September 30, but they are believed to have been separated for months. (Credit: Getty)

“[We] went to Portugal, went to Greece, had my nieces and nephews around, lots of family: my sister, my best friend since I was four, and her three children. A very tight group.”

Nicole was also asked how she deals with haters and online judgement, to which she said she just “walks away from it” because it will “destroy” her if she doesn’t.

She also shared her fears over her daughter, Sunday, entering the public eye herself as a model.

“It’s very frightening for me,” Nicole admitted. “[But] I started working at 14, so I don’t really have a leg to stand on.”

Sunday made her debut at Paris Fashion Week on the Miu Miu runway in 2024 and returned this year to model for Dior.

Nicole joined Sunday in Paris after her catwalk stint to watch the Chanel show, after she was named as the brand’s latest ambassador.

Nicole made her first public appearance since the split with her daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. (Credit: Getty)

In her first public appearance since splitting from Keith, Nicole put on a brave face as she was joined by her daughters, Sunday and Faith, and her niece, Lucia Hawley.

Lucia is the daughter of Nicole’s sister, Antonia Kidman, and businessman Angus Hawley, who died in April 2015 from a suspected heart attack.

Ahead of the show, Nicole admitted she was “very nervous” but admitted she was glad to have her daughters with her.

The family have been rallying around one another after the news of Nicole and Keith’s split was made public.

The news of their separation emerged on September 29, and Nicole filed for divorce the following day, according to PEOPLE.

Keith has not yet been seen with his family, but was spotted without his wedding ring as he made a solo outing in Pennsylvania ahead of a show over the weekend.

Keith is believed to have already moved out of their 20-room Nashville family home, and the couple is believed to have been living apart for several months.

It was claimed that Nicole had been “fighting” to save her marriage with Keith before she ultimately filed for divorce.

“She’s been stressed because she knew the separation would eventually become public and she was dreading it,” a source told PEOPLE.

“But she’s surprisingly level-headed and calm, now that it’s out, she’s just focused on what’s ahead and her girls.”