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Great Australian Bake Off’s Tom Walker and Natalie Tran reveal what to expect this season

Hosts Tom and Natalie spill the tea!
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
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NEED TO KNOW

  • Hosts Tom Walker and Natalie Tran say this season is more ambitious than ever
  • A new challenge, the ‘Floating Biscuit Boat,’ pushes bakers into equal parts baking and engineering
  • Tom and Natalie take on their own high-stakes job this season, ferrying soufflés to the judges under pressure
  • The hosts open up on what it’s really like watching live with zero ability to intervene when things go wrong
  • Tom’s known for one thing on set – and it’s not baking
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The Great Australian Bake Off has returned for season nine – and we’ve been told the heat has been turned all the way up. 

Sitting down with New Idea, show hosts Tom Walker and Natalie Tran reveal that this season is full of “ambition”. 

“I thought last year’s ‘Biscuit City’ was a really big challenge, we were all fretting about it – but this season, it’s like ‘Biscuit City’ every week!” Natalie says. 

Tom Rachel Darren Natalie
Tom and Natalie gushed over how much they love working with judges Rachel and Darren. (Credit: Supplied)
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They tell us that this season’s big challenge is a ‘Floating Biscuit Boat’. 

“The contestants had to make a boat that floated for a certain amount of time, so it’s both a baking challenge and an engineering challenge. It turns out that a lot of people approach making boats in different ways,” Tom says, adding that “some people just go the smart way, if not the simple way, and make a raft, and others will actually attempt to make a scale sailboat with a hull and keel… it’s crazy!” 

“It was so tough to watch – but that means it’s must-see TV,” Natalie adds. 

And the pair of them have a high-risk challenge this time around as well, having to quickly deliver soufflés to the judges at lightning speed.

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“The bakers would get the soufflés out of the oven, and then Natalie or I would carry a heavy granite tray with a pot of soufflé on it up to the judges,” Tom says, adding “it was terrifying that they gave us that responsibility.” 

Natalie Tran
Natalie reveals she often stands on a chopping board when next to Tom so their height is closer together! (Credit: Supplied)

“Tom and I have incredible soufflé walking skills we’ve learned,” Natalie says. 

“For those 30 steps, time stood still – it was so scary!” Tom adds. 

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“Everything was riding on it, that was probably the hardest thing we’ve ever done,” Natalie adds with a laugh. 

This is the second season the comedic hosts have worked as a duo. 

“We say that we’re the most invested viewers the show has because we’re the only people who are watching live. We have no way of affecting the outcome, we have no way of intervening and saying, ‘no, please don’t temper that chocolate… please temper your plans instead,” Tom says with a laugh. 

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Tom Walker
Tom is a big fan of all the baked goods on set. (Credit: Supplied)

Natalie reveals she’s glad that Tom has survived so far, as Tom has a habit on set for enjoying the baked goods! 

“I’m a bit concerned about the speed from which something goes into his mouth to when I see it going down his throat,” Natalie jokes. 

“I’ll destroy any, like, leftover cake that is unguarded for even a second… no choking yet, but I think of the people in the shed I’m the likeliest to get the Heimlich manoeuvre,” Tom adds. 

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Natalie Tran Tom Walker
Natalie and Tom had a blast in our test kitchen. (Credit: New Idea)

We put the hosts the test 

Natalie and Tom joined us in our Test Kitchen at the New Idea headquarters. 

We gave them one challenge – to create each other as cupcakes, in the ‘cupcake face off challenge’. 

To see how they did, check out the video below. 

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The Great Australian Bake Off Season 9 premiered Tuesday 11 August at 8.30pm AEST on FOXTEL and BINGE, with new episodes weekly. Episode 1 is currently available to stream on BINGE.

A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Senior Content Producer - Entertainment

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a postgraduate level at AUT University in 2022 and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

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