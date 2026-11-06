Pregnant Casey Donovan forced to “be kind to myself” as she announces painful life update

Fans were delighted when Casey Donovan announced her pregnancy in October.

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However the Australian Idol alum has taken to social media to share an unexpected update in her journey to motherhood.

In a post to her Instagram Stories, Casey shared a photo of a blood glucose monitoring system with the song Takin’ Care of Business playing over the top.

“Gestational diabetes… A little plot twist in our pregnancy journey. Taking a big breath and being kind to myself,” she wrote in the caption.

Casey shared the news with her followers on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

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At the time of the announcement, Casey shared a photo of herself holding a “Cool Bubs Club” onesie while her fiancée, Renee Sharples, holds a collection of ultrasound photos.

“After extensive research, clinical assessment and absolutely no musical rehearsal… Baby arriving February 2027 👩🏻‍🐰‍👩🏾👶🏽✨️@renee.sharples⁠,” she wrote in the caption.

That’s not the only Donovan bub arriving in 2027 however, as Casey’s cousin is also expecting.

“That’s two baby Donovans arriving in Feb 🙂 Me and one of your many, many cousins are having a little girl,” Emma Kelly, revealed in the comments section.

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Casey and Renee announced their baby news in October 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

The singer has been open about living with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), which was previously known as polycystic ovary syndrome PCOS, and was told from a young age that it would be hard for her to get pregnant.

“I just had this monologue in my head that [said], ‘You’re not going to have babies. It’s not going to be a thing for you’,” she previously admitted to nine.com.au.