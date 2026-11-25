On the surface, it looked like a standard end-of-year celebration as former breakfast TV rivals Karl Stefanovic and Natalie Barr mingled at their shared talent agency’s Christmas party.

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But TV insiders are now wondering if the old pals were “conspiring together”, with speculation that their cosy catch-up was less Secret Santa and more strategy session.

New Idea hears Karl, 52, was eager to pick Nat’s brain about opportunities at Channel Seven as speculation grows that the former Today host turned podcaster is eyeing up a major return to television.

Karl and Nat, 58, are both represented by Sharon Finnigan’s boutique agency, SF Celebrity Management, and joined fellow stablemates including Deborah Knight and Karl’s wife, Jasmine Stefanovic, for the annual #SFTalent Christmas bash.

Karl posed with his arm around Nat as the star-studded gang assembled for a group shot. (Credit: Instagram)

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One photo from the party showed Nat and Karl seemingly “in cahoots” together as they stood side by side sharing a big laugh as a group shot was being taken.

Yet it’s the timing of their reunion that has television insiders talking.

Earlier this month, New Idea revealed Karl’s name had been thrown into the mix as a potential campmate for Seven’s upcoming revival of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which moves to the network in 2027.

Now, a well-placed insider tells New Idea that while Karl is “all for entertaining a spot in the jungle if the money is right”, he could have his sights set on an even bigger primetime move.

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According to our source, Karl used the Christmas get-together to sound out Nat about Seven’s current affairs offering and, in particular, 7NEWS Spotlight.

“Let me make it clear, Karl is done with the early-morning grind and definitely won’t return,” reveals the source.

“Right now, he’s far more interested in knowing if there’s a place for him at Seven doing proper, hard-hitting news, especially 7NEWS Spotlight.”

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While his podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, is “humming along”, the insider says Karl has learnt that “in this climate, it always pays to have doors open”.

And when it comes to Seven, he may already have a valuable ally in Nat.

Karl and Nat were pictured at a lunch in October 2021, when they were still brekkie TV ‘rivals’. (Credit: Social media)

“Karl has always looked up to Nat and admired her career choices,” the insider continues.

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“Having both been part of the SF Celebrity Management stable for years, he really values Nat’s advice.

“Given her standing at the network, he knows her endorsement could be invaluable if he does make a play for a role on Spotlight.”

And it seems Nat might be more than happy to help.

Karl and Natalie have always had a fun, easy rapport with each other. (Credit: Nova)

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“Nat’s always had a soft spot for Karl and is always willing to help a mate,” says the source.

Adding further fuel to the Seven defection chatter was the presence of rising star Chaad Hewitt at the Christmas party.

The Gold Coast -based journalism graduate, who previously cut his teeth on Today and was once tipped as a potential successor to Karl, is also managed by Sharon, and shared a beaming snap with her and Nat.

Once dubbed ‘the next Karl’, wunderkind Chaad Hewitt is also signed with Sharon, and shared photos with Nat, Michael Usher and Tim Davies from her party. (Credit: Instagram)

Intriguingly, Chaad recently completed a coveted trial shift at Seven’s Brisbane newsroom.

On Instagram, he described his time with the 7NEWS Queensland team as a “truly a once in a lifetime opportunity” and thanked Shaz for her unwavering support.

“If even Chaad is testing the waters at Seven, you have to wonder what’s going on behind closed doors at SF Management,” adds our source.

“Between Chaad’s newsroom trial and Karl eyeing off serious news roles, Nat might have a few familiar faces joining her at Seven before long!”