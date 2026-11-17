Karl Stefanovic has opened up about his 15kg weight loss from Ozempic and when he thinks using the drug is an “ego trip”.

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The TV host, 52, took the weight loss medication when he was 105kg and couldn’t drop the kilos despite regularly exercising, describing it as “upsetting and frustrating”.

Speaking to personal trainer James Smith on The Karl Stefanovic Show, Karl admitted that “half of his friends” have been on Ozempic, but questioned its use among people weighing 60-80kg, saying it didn’t “sit right” with him.

Following his remarks, former paramedic and BHSc Sports Nutritionist Lucinda Porcelli has weighed in, exclusively telling New Idea that weight alone cannot determine whether Ozempic use is appropriate.

“I agree with Karl’s broader message that Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications can have significant benefits when prescribed appropriately, particularly for individuals living with obesity or certain metabolic conditions,” she tells us.

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Karl Stefanovic has opened up about losing 15kg on Ozempic. (Credit: Media Mode)

“However, I think it’s important to recognise that someone’s weight alone doesn’t determine whether these medications are appropriate. An individual weighing 70–80kg may have a genuine medical indication depending on their height, health conditions and overall clinical assessment.

“Where I share Karl’s concerns is around the growing use of these medications purely for cosmetic weight loss among otherwise healthy individuals wanting to lose a few kilograms.”

Discussing the rise in popularity of GLP-1 medications, traditionally used to treat type 2 diabetes, Lucinda said it doesn’t “automatically” teach someone how to build a healthy relationship with food or build balanced meals, which can lead to weight gain after coming off the jabs.

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“The medication can help someone lose weight, but it doesn’t automatically teach them the skills needed to manage their nutrition and lifestyle,” she explains.

“Rapid weight loss also doesn’t necessarily mean someone is adequately nourished. When appetite is significantly suppressed, individuals may struggle to consume sufficient energy, protein and essential nutrients, potentially compromising muscle mass, recovery and overall health.”

She warned against people using them as a “quick fix” for weight loss, arguing that they should only be used when medically appropriate and with nutrition support.

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“Successful weight management should be about more than simply achieving a lower number on the scales,” she adds.

“It should involve improving overall health, preserving muscle mass, developing a positive relationship with food and building sustainable habits that support long-term wellbeing.”

Karl (pictured in 2023) dropped down from 105kg. (Credit: Getty)

What has Karl Stefanovic said about Ozempic?

Karl has spoken openly about his Ozempic use over the past year, revealing in May that he dropped 15kg from using GLP-1 medication.

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“About two years ago, I’m 51 now, I was really, really overweight, like you know, 15 kilos heavier than I am now,” he shared on The Karl Stefanovic Show at the time.

“I went to the doctor, and the doctor said, you know, essentially you’re unhealthy. I was always physically active, but I just couldn’t budge the weight.”

Karl admitted that his self-confidence had suffered, but a doctor then suggested he try weight loss medication.

He successfully lost 15kg after three months but faced public backlash over how he lost the weight amid the rise in celebrity use of Ozempic.

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“I was like, come on, I’m just wanting, I want to do something about my health because I feel like I’m ageing disgracefully and it’s just not healthy for my system,” he said.

After weaning himself off the medication, Karl has managed to maintain his weight loss and regularly exercises.

Now, Karl has addressed the rise in Australians buying cheap, unapproved weight loss medication, and why he gets “confused” by some people using them.

“These drugs have a very positive effect on people who are overweight and obese for sure, and people who are carrying too much weight,” he explained.

“There are real positive impacts, but if you’re 65kg or 75kg or 80kg then it’s just an ego trip, isn’t it?

“Which again, maybe nothing is wrong with, but physically, I don’t know there’s something that doesn’t sit right with me.”