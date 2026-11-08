Karl Stefanovic’s shock $1 million I’m A Celebrity move

If you’d asked Karl Stefanovic a year ago whether he’d take a million dollars to appear on a reality TV show, the answer would’ve been a hard “Yeah, nah!”

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But times change, offers get bigger, and suddenly the thought of swapping the studio for the jungle, the dance floor or a gruelling SAS-style challenge might not sound quite so ridiculous!

“Karl’s in demand for reality TV now,” our insider says. (Credit: Media Mode)

The former Today host is reportedly being courted by some of Australia’s biggest reality TV franchises, with a little birdie telling New Idea that the controversial broadcaster is at the top of the casting wish list for execs working on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! which will move to Channel Seven in 2027, and be hosted by Ricki-Lee Coulter and Jim Jefferies.

“Everyone wants him,” dishes our source.

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“But execs on I’m A Celeb really, really want him.”

But it’s not all about the star power that Karl, 52, who now hosts his own podcast series, could bring – there’d be the potential for a few cheeky on-camera clashes too.

Ricki-Lee Coulter and Jim Jefferies will host I’m A Celeb in 2027. (Credit: Channel 7)

After years of gruelling early starts and the relentless demands of live television, a primetime appearance could give Karl the chance to show audiences a different side of himself while reaching an entirely new crowd.

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“He’s outspoken, he’s unpredictable, he’s funny and he’s not afraid to give his opinion. Producers would know there’d be plenty of conversation around him, both on screen and off. He’d certainly bring a different dynamic to the jungle,” says our TV insider.

Deborra-Lee Furness has made New Idea‘s wishlist for next season’s cast. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Karl also knows exactly how the game works. It could be a smart next move if the right offer comes along.”

And then, of course, there’s the small matter of the money.

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“A million bucks has a funny way of making even the most unlikely career moves look a little more attractive,” the insider continues.

“With networks increasingly keen to land big-name signings that get everyone talking, a familiar face like Karl’s could command serious attention at the negotiating table. If the numbers stack up and the format is right, it’s not hard to see why he’d at least consider it.”

Of course, Karl hasn’t confirmed that he’s signing up for any reality show, and it remains unclear whether any formal deal is on the table.

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“For the right money, even a bloke who reckons he’s too good for reality TV might be willing to eat a witchetty grub on camera. The only question is whether Karl wants the money badly enough to go there!”