Karl Stefanovic begs Today: “Take me back!”

His pregnant sister-in-law Sylvia Jeffreys ended up landing one of the empty hot seats on the Today hosting team, but insiders reveal Karl Stefanovic had been gunning for network bosses to take him back – again! – amid fears his podcast could implode.

Advertisement

Karl, 52, is battling his former business partner Keshnee Ibrahim for her equal stake in the podcast business, with the duo facing off in court after the “irreconcilable breakdown” in their relationship.

The podcast went on an . (Credit: karlstefanoviclive )

“A return to TV would be an easy solution for Karl, who is in all sorts of strife with this podcast,” an insider says.

“Income wise, it would give him security.”

Advertisement

The behind-the-scenes messiness with Keshnee – a longtime friend of Karl’s wife Jasmine – was the reason for the podcast’s unexplained hiatus until September 16, and its future faces yet more uncertainty as it awaits a valuation of the business.

Given the podcast’s downfall after six months of episodes, it’s no wonder Karl is having regrets about upending his long-running TV career. And with Sylvia, 40, heading on maternity leave soon enough, there may still be a chance for Karl to work his way back in.

“He’s realised he had plenty of gas left in the tank for TV, but saw the lure of a podcast career and maybe went headfirst without doing due diligence,” the insider adds.

Advertisement

With Sylvia Jeffreys heading on maternity leave soon enough, there may still be a chance for Karl to work his way back in. (Credit: Channel Nine)

On her first day as an official Today host, Sylvia gave a nod to her brother-in-law on the air describing the “mixed feelings” felt by fans and the team now that she and Tom Steinfort are taking the reins.

“There are a lot of mixed feelings for everyone today, I know that, here on the floor and at home as well but I know that Tom and I are going to work really really hard to carry on the amazing work of Sarah [Abo], of Karl, of the whole team, everything they’ve been doing for years, for you our viewers.”

Advertisement