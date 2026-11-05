Mia Hewitt’s rubs shoulders with A-listers at Chanel show ahead of debut single

The Chanel Cruise Show brought fashionistas to Sydney this week, including up-and-coming musician Mia Hewitt.

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The eldest daughter of Lleyton and Bec Hewitt, who turns 21 at the end of the month, attended the glamorous event with her Father’s Favourite bandmate Cherise Combrink.

Mia looked chic in all black for the Chanel show in Sydney. (Credit: Getty)

Dressed in a black cape top and matching skirt with one of the brand’s classic handbags, Mia certainly looked the part as she attended alongside iconic Aussie guests including Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Olympian Cathy Freeman.

“The word of the year for us has been chic,” she told 10 Magazine Australia. “We’ve heard it many times in the past two days, especially. Very French.”

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Nicole Kidman, Kylie Minogue and Margot Robbie were just some of the stars at the Chanel Sydney show.

The musician also shared her favourite look from the show on her Instagram Stories, remarking, “Would love to think I could make a swimming cap this chic.”

On Wednesday night, Mia was in attendance at an intimate Chanel evening hosted by Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes at his lavish waterfront mansion in Sydney’s Vaucluse.

Dressed in baby blue, she was photographed drinking and chatting with friends and smoking a cigarette.

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Mia shared a glimpse inside the Sydney Chanel party hosted by billionaire Justin Hemmes. (Credit: Instagram)

“Dreamy evening with @chanelofficial,” she captioned a video filmed at the event.

Mia and Cherise, who met through their boyfriends’ band, are set to release their debut single Witch on November 11.

However the folksy tune is a far cry from the music her tennis player father and Home and Away star mother enjoyed while Mia was growing up.

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In an interview with 10 Magazine Australia, Mia said, “My dad was very into Jimmy Barnes. My mum loved Gwen Stefani. I feel like I had very 2000s parents. They were really young when they had me so that was what they were into.”

When Mia was first stepping into the world of music, an insider revealed to New Idea that Bec was helping her daughter navigate the ups and downs of the industry.

Lleyton and Bec are very encouraging of all three of their children. (Credit: Getty)

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“Many forget Bec tried her hand at music. While it didn’t land her a Grammy or an ARIA, Bec built so many contacts and friends in the industry who have been able to guide Mia down the right path,” our insider explained at the time.

“Bec knows how to deal with bad people, dodgy managers and doesn’t want Mia making some of the mistakes she made early in her career, like being too trusting or even being too optimistic about certain jobs. Bec has instilled a lot of pride into Mia and wants her always advocating for herself.”

Lleyton and Bec are also proud parents to Cruz, 17, and Ava, 15.