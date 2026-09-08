“Rubbed him the wrong way”: Mia Hewitt’s boyfriend makes “little dig” to Lleyton

It’s the comparison that Bec and Lleyton Hewitt⁠ just can’t get out of their heads.

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When their eldest daughter

Mia’s musician boyfriend, Vanda Erich, recently shared a loved-up throwback of Kylie Minogue and Michael Hutchence – and tagged his girlfriend on Instagram, it looked like more than just a romantic Instagram gesture.

The comparison has reportedly raised eyebrows among those close to the Hewitts, given Kylie and Michael’s famously intense — and ultimately tragic — love story.

Kylie has described Michael as the love of her life ⁠and was devastated both when their two-year relationship ended in 1991 – and also, of course, when he died in 1997.

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“Effectively calling yourself the next Kylie and Michael is a pretty bold move,” a source tells New Idea.

Mia Hewitt’s boyfriend, Vanda Erich, compared their relationship to Kylie Minogue and Michael Hutchence, which has reportedly rubbed LLeyton and Bec Hewitt the wrong way. (Credit: Instagram)

How long has Mia been with her boyfriend for?

“Lleyton took that post as a little dig at him. He’s never been completely comfortable with their relationship, so seeing Vanda compare himself and Mia to Kylie and Michael may have rubbed him the wrong way.”

Mia, 20, has been dating Vanda since mid-2024 and the pair share a love for music.

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Vanda fronts an indie rock band called Liquid Zoo, while Mia performs in a ‘witchy folk-rock’ duo called Father’s Favourite with her friend, Cherise Combrink.

Mia also works as a wardrobe assistant on Home and Away, where, of course, her mum Bec got her acting break back in 1998.

“Mia – and her younger sister Ava – is a lot more like Bec, in that she loves the creative life and hasn’t shown a huge interest in sports, unlike her younger brother Cruz,” our source says.

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“She’s very much into that inner-city, boho music scene too – and it’s just not an environment that Lleyton especially is familiar with.”

Mia Hewitt has reportedly assured her father about the post. (Credit: Media Mode)

Mia assures Lleyton

As a result, he naturally has concerns about his eldest daughter and her boyfriend linking themselves to a doomed relationship.

“Mia reassures him that there’s nothing sinister to it, but he’s not entirely convinced,” our source says.

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“Lleyton is a very protective father, and he’s having to accept that Mia is an adult now – and she’s making her own choices in life.”

But despite her reassurances, our source says that he still has some misgivings, especially when Vanda directly compares his relationship with Mia to Kylie and Michael’s.

“The comparison is pretty loaded, given how that relationship ended,” our source adds. “He’s been left wondering whether Vanda was deliberately trying to push his buttons, even if Mia has tried to reassure him that wasn’t the case.”

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