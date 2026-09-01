“He’s made sacrifices”: Roger Federer’s tough-love reality check for Cruz Hewitt

Roger Federer is no stranger to the sacrifices that professional sport requires, and he’s passing on what he’s learnt to his mentee, Cruz Hewitt.

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The Swiss tennis champion, 45, found success in tennis for nearly 25 years, and the realities of his career were laid bare at his International Tennis Hall of Fame induction.

Making a rare public appearance on the day to give a speech, his wife, Mirka, revealed that Roger nearly quit tennis when she was pregnant with their twin daughters, Myla and Charlene, now 17. They’ve since also had twin sons, Leo and Lenny, 12.

Now, New Idea hears that Roger is having tough-love talks about the sacrifices of the sport with 17-year-old Cruz, the son of tennis pro Lleyton Hewitt and actress Bec, who has grown up alongside Roger’s daughters.

“He’s taken him aside for many tough talks and explained in no uncertain terms how tough it can be on the circuit, the importance of putting family first at all costs, and used his own experience to illustrate the point,” our source dishes.

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Roger Federer is offering advice to Cruz Hewitt as he breaks into tennis. (Credit: Getty)

“Roger is very candid that he’d be nothing in his career without the love and support of Mirka and other loved ones, but ultimately it was his own discipline and dedication that determined his path.

“Roger’s told Cruz he needs to listen to his head as well as his heart, and that the key to his ongoing success will be how he navigates the tough times.”

Roger has been like a “second father” to Cruz and doesn’t want him to have to deal with the challenges he has in his career, so he’s making sure he’s prepared early on.

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Of course, Cruz will be no stranger to the family sacrifices that tennis takes, given his own father, Lleyton, is a two-time Grand Slam singles title winner.

“Roger truly believes Cruz has got the potential to go all the way in the years ahead,” our insider explains.

“And it’s a two-way street, everyone knows how much respect Cruz has for Roger and that he looks up to him alongside his dad as a true legend of the game, if not the undisputed GOAT (greatest of all time).

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Roger has known Cruz since he was a young boy. (Credit: Getty)

“It goes without saying that Lleyton does everything he can to keep Cruz’s feet on the ground and steer him in the right direction as a budding champ. But what’s understated is the role Roger has in Cruz’s life in that regard, and how much he mentors him off the court as well as on.”

With hindsight, there are things Roger would have done differently in his career, and he’s passing down those messages to Cruz.

“The pressure can be enormous and Roger’s very candid about that,” our source says.

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“Even with all his success, Roger would have done certain things a little differently, and he’s humble enough to share those guidelines with Cruz, as he sees him as a true superstar in the making.

“But he’s not sugarcoating some of his advice, as he truly believes that sacrifices are the name of the game here. For all the talent in the world, Cruz is going to need to grit his teeth and buckle down if he wants to get to the top and stay there.

Cruz (left) has grown up alongside the Federer twins, Myla and Charlene, and is now making a name for himself in tennis. (Credit: Getty)

“Thankfully he’s got the dream mentors in Roger and his dad to help him along.”

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Cruz is an emerging star in professional tennis, currently holding a career-high ATP singles ranking of No 354.

He reached the boys’ singles final at Wimbledon 2026, the first Aussie to qualify since Alex de Minaur in 2016, finishing as the runner-up to American Jordan Lee.

He was knocked out of the Washington Open’s second round by fellow Aussie Alex, 27, who voiced a message of support for Cruz, promising they’d have many more matches in years to come.

One thing is sure, he’s certainly following in Roger and Lleyton’s footsteps.

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