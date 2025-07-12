  •  
Cruz Hewitt reaches breaking point with Lleyton at Wimbledon

Cruz made a racquet while on the court!
sarah lasiello
He’s been labelled everything from a “chip off the old block” to “Lleyton’s clone”.

But as  Cruz Hewitt tries to carve out a successful tennis career of his own, the 16-year-old is said to be growing tired of the frequent comparisons to his famous father, Lleyton.

So much so that a frustrated Cruz was overheard snapping at his dad while competing in the second round of the Wimbledon boys’ singles tournament. Lleyton, who won the Men’s Singles Title in 2002 when  he was just 21, was trying to  coach from the sidelines.

Lleyton Hewitt Cruz fight Wimbledon
Cruz had a fight with his father Lleyton Hewitt during Wimbledon. (Credit Getty)

What happened at Wimbledon?

“I tried that!” Cruz shouted from the court before going  on to lose the match, despite a valiant effort. Onlookers also revealed that at one point,  a clearly irritated Cruz accused Lleyton of “acting for the cameras”.

Another instance  saw Cruz walking away from the net, shaking his head.

Adding further fuel to rumours the teenager has  had enough of his old man’s meddling, Cruz recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram which read: “Talent might be inherited, but work ethic isn’t.”

It wasn’t long before his  many supportive followers jumped on board to show  their support.

Cruz Hewitt was spotted having a fight with Lleyton at Wimbledon. (Credit: Getty)
Fans defend Cruz

“I love this caption,” one fired-up fan commented. Another wrote, “I’m sick of people saying Cruz is only there because of Lleyton. Cruz has to put the grinding hours in, on and off the court – and he does.

“Cruz has to put the grinding hours in, on and off the court and he does this. Can’t wait to see more of Cruz on the court and to cheer him on,” they continued.

Another follower said that the tennis prodigee had his father’s determination.

He lost to Finland’s Oskari Paldanius.

sarah lasiello
