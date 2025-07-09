It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 20 years since Lleyton Hewitt and Kim Clijsters were considered one of sports hottest couples.

The tennis legends dated for four years between 2000 and 2004 and were even engaged before they called game on their relationship just four months before their intended wedding date.

But despite having gone through a very public breakup all those years ago, it seems the former couple have always remained on good terms.

So much so that whispers around the grounds at Wimbledon are that the duo have bumped into each other on more than one occasion at tennis events over the years and are always friendly.

Lleyton is currently at Wimbledon supporting his son, Cruz, 16, who recently took home his first junior win at the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, Kim, who is from Belgium and was once given the moniker of “Aussie Kim” by her Aussie fans, is also there and recently shared a video of herself arriving at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ahead of a gig with BBC radio.

“Lleyton and Kim have always been civil so if they did bump into each other at Wimbledon, I’m sure Kim would have congratulated Lleyton on Cruz’s recent success regardless of how awkward it may have been,” a source said.

In 2005, Kim, now 42, spoke about her break-up with Lleyton revealing she was the one who called off the engagement.

“It’s the past,” she said. “I’ve learned so much out of those five years, and it’s an experience that everyone should have. I made the right decision.”

“I believe that if you stay positive, everything will turn out positive for both sides. That’s the most important thing at the end of the day that you’re both happy.”

While Lleyton went on to marry former Home and Away star, Bec Cartwright, Kim married American basketball player Brian Lynch, and the pair share three children together – daughter Jada and sons Jack and Blake.

In 2022, Kim praised Lleyton for his commitment to tennis.

“He [Lleyton] was very committed and focused, and just so professional,” she said on The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast.

