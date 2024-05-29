Bec and Lleyton Hewitt: The truth about their marriage

Bec Hewitt’s heart still skips a beat when she watches her tennis champion husband Lleyton, who she affectionately calls ‘Rusty’, working out bare-chested on the court, showing off a physique every bit as toned as when he won Wimbledon 22 years ago.

The two first crossed paths at a charity game in 1999 when they were both teenagers – at that time, Bec was dating Home and Away co-star Beau Brady, and Lleyton was with fellow tennis star Kim Clijsters.

Six years later, when the two had both broken up with their previous partners, Lleyton sent Bec a text message informing her of something he was working on, and well, the rest is history!

“We caught up and that was it. It was such a whirlwind, which I think was part of the reason why we ended up with such a lot of attention — because it was after only six weeks that we got engaged,” Bec told Stellar in 2018.

“All the family were so happy and supportive. I guess they just saw the two of us together and saw we were happy.”

They are so in love! (Credit: Instagram)

Fast forward to 2024, Bec and Lleyton have been married for almost 20 years and Lleyton is just as dizzyingly in love with his “beautiful and gorgeous wife” as the day they tied the knot at the Sydney Opera House in 2005 – and invited New Idea along!

With Bec having put her acting career on the backburner following their marriage, Lleyton told the former Home and Away star, “I am so fortunate to have you” as he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in July 2022.

“You have always supported me with everything,” he added.

However, it hasn’t always been easy for the couple. For a decade, they raised their three children, Mia, Cruz and Ava, on the road while Lleyton was on the international tennis circuit.

The superstar couple have not let life’s curveballs break them. (Credit: Getty)

During this time, Bec, now 40, battled loneliness and homesickness, which played havoc with her crippling OCD condition.

But they weathered those problems, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength. Friends say Bec and Lleyton have never been more content since relocating from Melbourne to Bec’s hometown Sydney in 2022.

With Lleyton, 43, commentating on tennis and revelling in his very successful role as Davis Cup captain, Bec has been spending time with her old friends and family.

WATCH: Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s daughter Ava’s performance on Dancing With The Stars.

Loading the player...

She has also been focusing on being the best mum ever as their youngest child Ava, 13, finds her way through high school while also juggling her budding career as a dancer and gymnast.

Cruz, 15, is following in his dad’s footsteps while eldest Mia, 18, has shown interest in fashion, acting and singing.

“I’m a real believer that our kids are here to teach us as much as we teach them,” Bec wrote in an Instagram post in 2018.

