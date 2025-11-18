EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster on hunt for “perfect family home”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are looking for a “perfect family home” together, New Idea can exclusively reveal.

The couple went public with their relationship in January after months of speculation as Hugh moved on after his 2023 split from Deborra-lee Furness.

And things are quickly getting serious between the couple, who have already moved in together and are now on the hunt for their dream New York home.

“It’s a very exciting time for Hugh and Sutton,” an insider tells us. “They’ve got over the worst hurdles in their divorces and for the first time they’re ready to move forward.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are said to be looking for a “perfect” family home together. (Credit: Getty)

NEED TO KNOW September 2023: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness announce their separation.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness announce their separation. October 2024: Sutton Foster’s split from her husband, Ted Griffin, emerges.

Sutton Foster’s split from her husband, Ted Griffin, emerges. January 2025: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster go public with their relationship.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster go public with their relationship. May 2025: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster reportedly move in together.

“Marriage and hopefully having more children is the ultimate goal, but first they want to have the perfect place to do it.

“They need space to both grow and blend their families – and a place that Sutton can have a hand in decorating. The Chelsea penthouse, while stunning, is still an ode to Debs.”

Hugh shares two children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, with his ex-wife Deborra, while Sutton adopted a daughter, Emily, seven, with her estranged husband, Ted Griffin.

According to reports, Hugh and Sutton currently live in the New York City penthouse apartment that Hugh purchased with Deb back in 2022.

It has been almost a year since Hugh and Sutton first started dating, but they have kept things low-key and tend to avoid red carpets together.

“Sutton is still nervous about taking that big step into Hugh’s world,” a source previously told New Idea.

The couple went public with their romance in January, but keep it away from the spotlight. (Credit: Getty)

“She likes her life treading the boards – this type of fame is next level.

“She’s also worried about how it affects her daughter, and has been putting off her next step into the A-list spotlight because of her.

“Hugh is just going to have to be patient.”

While Hugh split from Deborra after almost three decades together in 2023, news of Sutton’s divorce from her husband, Ted, broke in October 2024.

