Inside Hugh Jackman’s rumoured relationship with Sutton Foster

From co-stars to dating.
hugh jackman sutton fosterGetty

Hugh Jackman’s love life has been widely discussed his entire life, even before he and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023.

From a rumoured romance with actress Kate Beckinsale earlier in the year, it now seems Hugh Jackman may have a new girlfriend… former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster.

According to Page Six, the 56-year-old is “in love” with Sutton, best known for her role in Younger.

hugh jackamn sutton foster
Hugh Jackman is rumoured to have a new girlfriend. The two got along like a house on fire when they worked together on Broadway. (Credit: Getty)

The two starred together in the Broadway musical The Music Man from late 2021 until early 2023, and at this time, there was speculation that Sutton’s marriage to Ted Griffin was on the rocks.

Sutton and Ted, who share a daughter, later revealed that they had filed for divorce. Rumours are now circulating that Hugh and Sutton are in a relationship.

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source told Page Six.

“They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge,” the insider added.

hugh jackman deborra lee furness
Hugh and Deborra-Lee’s split was widely reported on. (Credit: Getty)

Hugh was married to Deborraa-Lee for 27 years before they decided to divorce last year.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said in a statement at the time.

“Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

However, reports suggest Deborra-Lee may know about Hugh’s relationship with Sutton. “Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton,” an insider allegedly told Mail Online.

“Their relationship is not a secret to her.”

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

