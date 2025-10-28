Deborra-lee Furness ready to reclaim narrative in “tell-all” memoir

A fierce bidding war is underway for the rights to publish Deborra-lee Furness’s memoir, industry insiders have claimed.

Advertisement

Covering her extensive acting career, advocacy work, experiences with motherhood, and, of course, her 27-year marriage to Hugh Jackman, the “bold and emotional” book is sure to be a bestseller when it inevitably hits shelves.

While a deal has yet to be struck, industry insiders say the yet-to-be-titled memoir will go into detail about the end of her relationship with the Wolverine star, and touch on themes of love, reinvention, and self-discovery.

According to industry insiders, the mother of two met with a leading publisher in Midtown Manhattan in late October and was “all smiles” as she left the building.

“It looked serious,” said a witness. “There were sample pages, lots of notes – it had the energy of a book deal negotiation.”

Advertisement

The a-listers met in 1995 while co-starring on Australian TV drama Corelli. (Credit: Getty)

This isn’t the first time that reports of a multimillion-dollar payday for Deborra-lee in exchange for the rights to her life story have circulated, with the Daily Mail reporting in May that the Force of Nature star had been “flooded with tempting book offers.”

“There have been rumours for years that it was a marriage of convenience, but they’ve always maintained it was the real deal,” an insider told the publication.

“As soon as their break-up was announced, Deborra-lee was inundated with mega-deals to write the truth about what it was like behind closed doors with Hugh.”

Advertisement

Speaking with our sister publication, Woman’s Day in June, another insider said Deborra-lee was “desperate” to have her side of the story out there.

“She’s been writing down all her thoughts, the good and the bad, and logging every detail of this ugly roller-coaster divorce.”

While at the time the 69-year-old was keen to remain tight-lipped on the real reasons for the end of her marriage, it seems that in the five months since, her tune has changed.

Deborra-lee received a handsome divorce settlement that is reportedly in the range of 100 million dollars. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

The couple first announced their separation in a joint statement in September 2023, where they wrote that they were now pursuing “individual growth.”

After their divorce was finalised 20 months later, Deborra-lee released a blistering statement via the Daily Mail, where she spoke of heartbreak for the first time.

‘My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said at the time.

“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep; however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

Advertisement

“This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

Hugh and his new girlfriend, Sutton Foster, were first romantically linked in October 2024, but didn’t make their red carpet debut as a couple until a year later. (Credit: Getty)

While Deborra-lee was linked to a mystery man earlier this year, she has yet to go public with any new relationship.

Advertisement

The same can’t be said for ex-husband Hugh, who started dating his The Music Man on Broadway co-star Sutton Foster in October 2024 after the end of both their respective marriages.

Notably, Hugh and Sutton both went on double dates with their now ex-spouses prior to going their separate ways and ultimately dating each other.