Julie Goodwin announces baby joy and marks special milestone for second time

Julie Goodwin might hold the title of being a MasterChef Australia winner, and author, but there is one that trumps all – being a grandmother.

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Now, she has revealed she is a grandparent once again!

She took to Instagram on November 5 to reveal that her family has welcomed a new addition.

“💜Welcome to the newest member of our family, Rexton Michael Goodwin. Little Rex.💜,” she gushed in the caption, which was accompanied by a reel of moments with her grandson.

“Congratulations @crystalyorke and @tommy_g_m8 on the safe arrival of your son. Our grandson. Delilah’s brother. He is exquisite.”

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Julie Goodwin has revealed that there’s another baby in her family! (Credit: Instagram)

Julie finished the caption with, “So many adventures await.”

Her MasterChef Australia co-stars have quickly offered their congratulations in the comments.

“Oh my god. Congratulations so cute 🥰 how lucky to have a happy and healthy baby, truly blessed Julie ❤️,” Tommy Pham said.

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“Congrats to you all!! May the bub stay healthy and grow up strong!💪,” Emily Sue commented.

She became a grandmother for the first time in January 2021 and told our sister publication, Woman’s Day, that she’d love for the family to expand.

“I do hope I get more grandkids,” she said at the time.

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“But Delilah’s such an enormous blessing, that if she’s the only grandchild I ever have, that will be what it is.”

Julie Goodwin is a proud mother of three. (Credit: Instagram)

Luckily for her, her dream came true!

For the cook, her family is her number one priority.

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As the mother to her sons Joe, Tom and Paddy, she exclusively told New Idea she has always used dinner to invite her children to speak openly about their successes and struggles.

“I think that’s one of the greatest gifts you can give your children; encourage them to tell you their highlights but permit them to come to you with their grief as well,” she said earlier this year when we spoke with her about her memoir, Your Time Starts Now.

She previously told the Sydney Morning Herald that her boys are “kind-hearted, hilarious and good people”.

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