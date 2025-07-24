Inside MasterChef judge Jean-Christophe’s life as a busy father of three

He’s the celebrated French chef who received a rapturous response from fans when he became a MasterChef Australia judge in 2024, but behind his exuberant exterior Jean-Christophe Novelli has endured his fair share of struggles.

While he’s a bonafide celeb these days, Novelli’s rise to stardom wasn’t handed to him on a plate.

The eldest of four, he grew up in Arras in northern France in a family of modest means. Novelli’s father, Jean, was a labourer and his mother, Monique, suffered from polio which affected her ability to walk.

“I came from a very wealthy family,” Novelli reflected in a 2013 interview with the Irish Independent. “We had everything. The only thing we did not have is money, but I had the best parents, and still have.

“My dad was the most amazing teacher, and I never saw him drink or be violent. I saw him losing his temper, and I deserved it, of course. But there was never an inch of fear.”

However, Novelli struggled at school because of his hyperactive personality, and he was expelled a few times, but when he was 12, a new teacher gave him the opportunity to express his dreams.

He told her all about the simple joy he felt going into the local bakery to buy bread each morning, because there was something special about the place – and from there Novelli’s passion for food grew.

Jean-Christophe Novelli has become a beloved judge on MasterChef. (Credit: Channel 10)

Where does Jean-Christophe Novelli work?

Novelli got his first big break working for a large hotel group, which later led to him becoming a private chef for a wealthy family. When the family moved to America, Novelli went to the UK so he could practice his English.

He went on to become a chef at Chewton Glen, a five-star country house hotel in the UK’s picturesque New Forest and marry his first wife, Tina, a cleaner. The pair went on to welcome a daughter, Christina.

“I was working six days a week when Christina was born and didn’t really get to spend time with her mum,” Novelli told the Irish Independent. “We got married, and even though the marriage was a disaster, I wanted to make sure Christina had my name.”

After the pair split, Novelli’s career continued to progress, with the opening of his first London restaurant called Maison Novelli. Its success led to Novelli making TV appearances on The Games – a UK reality show where celebs compete in a variety of sporting events – and as a guest chef on the British version of Hell’s Kitchen.

Novelli continued to open restaurants, however his empire came crumbling down after he expanded too quickly.

Jean-Christophe Novelli is passionate about food. (Credit: Channel 10)

“In two years I went from having £500 to being worth millions, but the money wasn’t an issue for me. I was excited by it all, I just wanted to open more and more places,” Novelli told The Guardian in 2010.

“People said I was spreading myself too thin, that I did too many things in a short time. Then I lost everything. I came back from New York and the bank manager pulled the plug.”

The collapse of everything he’d built led Novelli to reassess his life. With the help of fellow chef Marco Piere White, he slowly got back on his feet.

These days, as well as being a MasterChef judge here in Australia, Novelli continues to be a guiding force behind the Novelli Belfast City Quays restaurant, a Mediterranean and French-inspired brasserie at the AC Marriott hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

He also runs the Novelli Academy, a cooking school based at his 14th century home in Hertfordshire, UK. (Although the website states that “due to Jean-Christophe’s availability and other commitments” the academy is “currently running on a reduced class schedule”.)

How many Michelin stars does Jean-Christophe Novelli have?

Novelli’s numerous new commitments are testament to his talent, and the celebrated chef has accumulated four Michelin stars over the years during his time in different roles.

The MasterChef judge is happily married. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Jean-Christophe Novelli married?

Just like his rollercoaster career, Novelli’s personal life has been turbulent at times. After his first marriage ended, Novelli married South African model Anzelle Visser in 1999. The union ended months later, with Novelli later telling The Standard Visser was “terribly destroyed when it ended”.

“It was missing something,” he said of the brief marriage.

Today, Novelli is married to wife Michelle. The pair met at the airport when Michelle came to work for his Novelli Academy.

In 2013, Novelli told the Irish Independent Michelle was “the most amazing woman on Earth”. “Every time I see her I think, ‘Why did I have to wait so long to find her?’ “She’s an artist, she is wonderful, and we are so happy”, he said.

Away from the kitchen, Jean-Christophe is a family man. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Jean-Christophe Novelli have children?

Novelli and Michelle married in 2008 and went on to welcome three sons, Jean, born in August 2008, Jacques, born in July 2012, and Valentino, born in September 2016.

But the couple suffered heartache when Valentino was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare cancer of the nervous system, at just 10 weeks old.

“One evening we were cuddling the baby and Michelle was feeding him and we saw a tiny lump on his neck,” Novelli said in an interview with British breakfast show This Morning in 2016. “You just think it’s part of the growth as he’s feeding well and we’re looking after him very well.

“We looked to see if there was something similar on the other side of the neck and there wasn’t. I touched it and it was unusually hard so we knew something wasn’t right.

“You always believe it’s going to be somebody else. There is no cancer history on either side of the family,” he added.

Valentino underwent two years of chemotherapy which took a huge toll on the whole family.

“I had to continue to work, and my wife, Michelle, devoted her time to caring for Valentino and our other two boys,” Novelli explained in an interview with The Matt Haycox Show podcast in 2023.

“But, continuing my routine was not nice, and I saw my wife changing in front of my eyes. It looked like Michelle was absorbing the cancer, and getting my son free.

“I saw her face changing, her hair becoming grey. She didn’t eat for two or three days, did not eat. Not even a piece of bread. She only drank water. She did not move,” he said.

“I could see the connection between them. It’s hard to explain, but it felt that her soul was inside him and swallowing the cancer herself. And, as Valentino looked stronger, Michelle looked weaker, and I feared the physical and emotional toll she was under would kill her.”

Thankfully, Valentino was eventually declared cancer free, but the family’s difficulties did not end there. In 2019, Valentino was diagnosed with autism.

“When they told me. I wasn’t surprised. I knew he had it. When I got home, it hit me and I was upset about it. The poor little mite has been through so much,” Michelle told The Mirror in a 2019 interview.

Novelli added: “I used to work six days a week, 16 hours a day – I was a passionate slave. We have to turn a page, focus as much as we can on the positives.

“I don’t live for myself any more – I’m just here to make sure I pass on as much as I can to all of them. The pleasure I have with my children, I just love seeing them grow, it’s my biggest satisfaction in life.”