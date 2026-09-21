Where you can find FREE period products in Melbourne’s gyms right now

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Every woman knows the importance of period products, and with prices higher than ever, period poverty is a real thing.

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Many Aussies don’t even think of period poverty as a prevalent issue; however, data from Share the Dignity shows that around 64% of people who menstruate have struggled to afford period products due to the cost in the country.

With this worrying number of women around Australia struggling to get their hands on the healthcare item, Ads on Pads has stepped in.

Swisse Wellness has partnered with the New Zealand social enterprise company to make 17,000 sustainable pads free for women across Melbourne.

And their focus isn’t just tackling period poverty, it’s also getting women back in gyms without the fear of an unexpected period cutting their workouts short.

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Ads on Pads is providing 17,000 free period pads across Melbourne gyms.

The 17,000 free period products are being made available across Melbourne’s gyms and studios, helping to remove the often overlooked barrier for women wanting to keep fit.

Of course, every woman can relate to the fear of a leak or stain while exercising on your period, but this should never be a red-faced moment that stops you entering a gym.

“Getting your period unexpectedly shouldn’t mean abandoning your plans,” says Ads on Pads Founder and CEO, Aditi Gorasia.

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“Gyms and studios are places women move through every day, so having products there when they’re needed can make a real difference.

“Our experience in New Zealand has shown us how something as simple as access can help women feel more supported to keep moving. We’re excited to partner with Swisse to bring that model to more women in Melbourne.”

By making free period pads readily available in gyms and studios, the partnership hopes to remove one practical barrier to staying active and get more women back in the gym.

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Ten per cent of profits from the campaign will also be donated to Share the Dignity, a non-profit charity which aims to end period poverty in Australia.

So, which gyms are participating? Here are all the key locations where you can readily get the free pads:

Pilates Republic locations in Brunswick, Collingwood, Fairfield, Ivanhoe, Kingsbury and Preston

Kaya Health Clubs in Melbourne CBD, Chadstone and Prahran

Prime Athletica in Fitzroy, Thornbury and Ivanhoe

Ads on Pads is funded by brands advertising on the packaging.

If you’ve never heard of Ads on Pads and are wondering how they can provide sustainable period pads free of charge, look no further.

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Their funding comes from advertiser investment, with the packaging and dispensers used as a media channel. With bathrooms offering high-traffic uninterrupted moments, it is a high-value option for brands that also supports the fight against period poverty.

If you aren’t based in Melbourne, never fear, as Ad on Pads has plans to expand around Australia in 2027. Get all the details here.