Why Harry and Meghan still won’t spend Christmas with the royals after UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have moved back to the UK, but there won’t be a royal reunion this Christmas.

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The royals traditionally gather at King Charles’ Sandringham estate for the holidays, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will once again be absent.

PEOPLE has confirmed that the Sussexes plan to spend the festive holidays with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, instead.

Insiders claim they didn’t expect to be invited to Sandringham despite their UK return, given their deep-rooted estrangement from the royals.

“They know it would be too awkward and too difficult,” a source told The Sunday Times.

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Harry and Meghan won’t reunite with the royals in Sandringham this Christmas. They last attended in 2018. (Credit: Getty)

“They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”

New Idea recently revealed that Harry was desperate to reunite with his family this year so that his kids, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, could experience a royal Christmas.

“Fact is, he always gets very homesick at that time of year; he misses being a part of all their traditions,” our insider dished.

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“He would love Archie and Lilibet to experience a proper royal Christmas and finally meet more of the extended family, whether that’s at Sandringham or wherever Charles decides is best.”

Sadly for Harry, his hopes of a happy family Christmas have been quashed, and he’s preparing for another holiday without his family.

Harry and Meghan last spent Christmas with the royals in 2018, but they have not attended the traditional Christmas Day service in Sandringham since.

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There is still a long way to go to mend their rift with the royals despite their move back to the UK.

But, through it all, the Sussexes have maintained a close relationship with Meghan’s mother, Doria. The news that they will spend Christmas with her will no doubt come as a relief after her devastation over their move back to the UK.

“It’s her worst fears realised, and having bonded with her grandkids, she now has to see them every couple of months,” a source previously told New Idea.

They will instead spend the day with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. (Credit: Instagram)

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While Doria did consider moving from the US to join the Sussexes in the UK, she opted against it because she didn’t want to uproot her life and be lonely.

“She’s definitely upset things haven’t worked out for Harry and Meghan in America,” the insider added.

“After so many years, helping them through some incredibly challenging highs and lows, it’s hard for her to not feel abandoned, but she also knows Meghan better than anyone.”

No doubt, the Christmas olive branch will help the hands-on grandmother feel more involved after their overseas move with Archie and Lilibet.

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