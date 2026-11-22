NEED TO KNOW Hollywood A-lister Katy Perry and Canadian former prime minister Justin Trudeau have been dating since July 2025, with the pop star saying he is the “love of my life”.

and Canadian former prime minister have been dating since July 2025, with the pop star saying he is the “love of my life”. Katy’s marriage to comedian Russell Brand is being dragged through the headlines again due to his recent criminal conviction, but she is reportedly refusing to let anything to do with her former husband interfere with her new-found happiness with Justin.

is being dragged through the headlines again due to his recent criminal conviction, but she is reportedly refusing to let anything to do with her former husband interfere with her new-found happiness with Justin. Katy was previously married to Russell Brand for two years, divorcing in 2012. The comedian was recently convicted on rape charges and is serving a 10-year prison sentence.

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As her ex-husband Russell Brand becomes accustomed to life behind bars as a convicted rapist, Katy Perry is focusing on her bright future with new beau Justin Trudeau.

“Katy won’t be making any statement about the imprisonment,” a source tells New Idea. “But behind closed doors, she’s told friends the situation has given her some closure.”

Together for two years in total, Katy and Brand were married for just 14 months. Their divorce was finalised in July 2012. Since then, Katy was engaged to Orlando Bloom for six years. They share daughter Daisy, six.

Katy and Justin are headed towards marriage. (Credit: Backgrid)

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Not long after Katy and Orlando confirmed their split in June 2025, she began dating Justin. The singer, 42, recently declared the handsome former Canadian prime minister to be the “love of my life”.

“Despite her previous marriage being dragged into the headlines once again, Katy is focusing on her life with Justin and her daughter,” our insider adds.

“She is putting on a brave face and getting on with things. Basically, she’s refusing to let anything to do with her long-ago ex interfere with her personal happiness now.”

On November 14, Katy, Justin and Daisy were spotted on a family day out near her home in Montecito, California. They enjoyed a carefree bike ride and ran errands together.

That evening, Katy and Justin, 54, attended the star-studded Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood.

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Justin and Katy scrubbed up for a gala date night. (Credit: Getty)

According to our source, these cosy scenes are clear signs that Katy and Justin could be close to taking their relationship to the next level.

“He could pop the question at any moment,” our source says. “If he proposes at Christmas, she’ll likely say yes.”

After a difficult few months for Katy, in which the world was once again reminded of her former relationship with Brand, ending the year on a high would be most welcome.

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“She’s ready to marry again,” our insider says. “And she’s made it clear that Justin is The One.”

Despite Katy’s long engagement to Orlando, they never actually made it down the aisle.

Brand ended their marriage via text message. (Credit: Getty)

“That was, in part, because Katy was so burned by her messy and short-lived first marriage,” our source says.

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Katy initially connected with Justin, who has three children with his ex-wife Sophie, during her Lifetimes Tour in Canada in July 2025. They were spotted on a dinner date in Montreal at that time and have virtually been inseparable since.

She has described the romance as “super healing” and said that Justin was the “missing puzzle piece” when it came to her search for an “epic legendary love”.

“Don’t be surprised if she’s the next Mrs Trudeau – sooner rather than later,” adds our source.

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