Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson disinvited from royal Christmas amid Epstein scandal

King Charles has reportedly told Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson not to attend the royal’s Christmas celebrations.

Sarah, 65, was embroiled in controversy last month after allegedly apologising for publicly cutting ties with Jeffrey Epstein in a 2011 email.

Reports then emerged that Prince William was putting pressure on Charles, 76, to distance himself from Andrew, 65, following the string of controversies.

Now, it has been claimed that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, have been told they are not welcome at the 2025 royal Christmas celebrations.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have reportedly been disinvited from the royal Christmas. (Credit: Getty)

They have been told to keep a low profile in light of the controversy, which allegedly led to their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, cutting ties with their mother.

“You can’t sack someone from being your brother,” a source told The Sunday Times.

“But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

For the 2024 Christmas holidays, the Duke and Duchess of York remained at their Windsor residence, the Royal Lodge.

Their eldest daughter, Beatrice, was among those who joined their other family members for the traditional festivities at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Meanwhile, Eugenie spent the holidays with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and his family.

Andrew and Sarah most recently made a rare public appearance at the funeral of Prince Edward’s wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in September.

Just days later, Sarah was embroiled in controversy after an email she purportedly sent to Epstein was revealed.

They have become embroiled in controversy over their connections to Jeffrey Epstein. (Credit: Getty)

In 2011, she allegedly sent Epstein an email in which she called the sex offender her “supreme friend” and seemed to apologise for publicly cutting ties with him, the Mail on Sunday reported.

After the email emerged, Sarah was dropped as a patron or ambassador of seven charities.

Beatrice and Eugenie also allegedly publicly cut ties with their mother following the scandal.

“Their natural instinct is to defend their mum, but it’s unfortunately indefensible,” a York source told New Idea.

“They have their own families to think about, but this is a double betrayal for their mum to now be caught up in this Epstein mess with their dad. They both have no choice but to keep their contact to a minimum, and this has cut Sarah deeply. She’s horrified this has come out.”

Epstein was found dead while awaiting his sex trafficking trial in August 2019. Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison. (Credit: Getty)

Sarah’s spokesman at the time, James Henderson, spoke in her defence, claiming she only sent the email to Epstein after he threatened legal action against her during a “really menacing” phone call.

“People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was. I can remember everything about that call,” James said.

“He said he would destroy the York family … He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was 14 years ago, and everyone will do what they have to do to protect their family. Her family and children will always come first for her.”

