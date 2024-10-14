Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have recently celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary!

Eugenie shared a never-before-seen picture from their wedding day to mark their special day.

“Best day ever marrying you,” she wrote.

Princess Eugenie and husband, Jack Brooksbank, are an admired couple in the British royal family.

Dating all the way back to 2010, Eugenie and Jack have shared one of the most low-profile relationships within the royal family.

Princess Eugenie is now 34 and Jack Brooksbank is now 38. The couple have been married since October 12, 2018, and have since welcomed two gorgeous children, Ernest and August.

Scroll on to take a look at their love story and all the major milestones they have shared together…

Who is Jack Brooksbank?

Jack is a former English socialite and comes from his own line of British nobility. Despite descending from British nobility, he does not have a royal title of his own.

He was born in London and over the course of his life has worked mostly within the hospitality industry. He has worked as the brand ambassador for George Clooney’s popular tequila brand, Casamigos, as well as the nightclub manager at Mahiki, a club in London.

In 2022, Jack landed a new job in Portugal at a development corporation called Discovery Land Company… this change means that the couple now split their time between London and Portugal.

2010 (Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty)

When did Eugenie and Jack meet?

The couple met in March 2010 during a ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland. At the time, Eugenie was 20 and Jack and 24… it was love at first sight.

Reflecting upon their first date together during a guest appearance on the podcast Table Manners, Eugenie said they’d had to wait two months to meet up again after originally crossing paths through mutual friends whilst both enjoying their respective snow holidays.

“We went to a restaurant called Osteria Basilico in Notting Hill. It has the best pasta with courgettes, tomatoes, prawns,” the mother of two reflected fondly.

They attended day five of the Royal Ascot Racecourse in 2011. (Credit: Getty)

Attending one of the main events on the royal’s calendar, the loved-up couple went to the Royal Ascot together in 2011, their official public debut as a couple.

Eugenie and Jack in 2014 attending the birthday party of Tracey Emin’s at a club in London. (Credit: Getty)

Sadly, however, the relationship wasn’t always smooth sailing, especially in the early days.

From 2013 to 2015, Eugenie was living in New York City while Jack was still in London. She moved there to work for the online auction house Paddle8.

As much as a long-distance relationship could cause a strain on any relationship, Eugenie and Jack emerged stronger than ever and still found every way to feel close to one another.

In an interview with Daily Mail in 2013, Jack said that they “spend a lot of time on Skype”.

Day four of the 2015 Royal Ascot. (Credit: Getty)

In 2015, Jack started to settle in as part of the family and attended the Royal Ascot with Eugenie and her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (Fergie).

The news of the 2018 New Year! (Credit: Getty)

When did Eugenie and Jack get engaged?

In January 2018 while on vacation in Nicaragua, Jack got on one knee and popped the big question!

The couple had been together for seven years at this point but it still came as a surprise to Eugenie and their love only grew from there.

The engagement ring featured an oval-cut rare padparadscha sapphire that is surrounded by a halo of diamonds that are set on a gold band and flanked by two further pear-shaped diamonds.

Speaking with the BBC in a post-engagement interview, Jack revealed that the padparadscha sapphire served as a fond reminder of his then-fiancee.

“It changes colour when it hits certain lights, much like Eugenie.”

Awww!

Their wedding day. (Credit: Getty)

When did Eugenie and Jack get married?

Eugenie and Jack were married on October 12, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

800 guests attended the ceremony including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, the grandparents of Princess Eugenie.

Dr Anthony Wallersteiner, Jack’s school headmaster attended the reception; he spoke to HELLO! and shared some details about Jack’s speech on the day.

“It was a very human, very warm and very intimate ceremony combined with that sense of a public occasion,” Anthony told HELLO!

“They’re clearly in love… They have a great sense of humour. They both enjoy the same sort of things. They’re both entrepreneurial. And they both have a really keen sense of the importance of family, and they’re showing what you can do now in the royal family, embodying a modern approach to careers and service, which I think is the template going forward for a working royal.”

They melt our hearts!

The couple welcomed their first child in 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

How many children do Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have?

In September 2020, the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

Five months later, on February 9, 2021, Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child into the world… their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Not much later, they welcomed their second baby to the world. (Credit: Instagram)

On January 24, 2023, Eugenie and Jack announced that they were expecting their second baby!

Four months later, on May 30th, 2023, August became a big brother as the lovely couple welcomed their second son, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already,” Eugenie captioned a very cute Instagram post she made their newborn.

Are Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank still married?

The beloved couple are definitely still married and in love!

They celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on October 12, 2024.