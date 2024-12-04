Despite being members of the royal family, Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34, are not working royals.

Instead, like their cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, they have pursued their own professional interests in life, carving out careers outside of The Firm.

They have however been called to royal duty on many occasions, attending engagements on behalf of their uncle King Charles and representing the royal family at various public events.

Despite this, palace insiders have insisted to HELLO! that there are no immediate plans for the sisters to take on official royal duties.

“[Beatrice and Eugenie] may take on things occasionally. But it’s not a phased introduction into royal duties – it’s just [them] supporting the family.”

Known professionally as Beatrice York, the soon-to-be mother-of-two is currently the Vice President of data and software firm Afiniti and founder of BY-EQ. Her sister is currently a Director of the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are more than willing to help when needed. (Credit: Getty)

What does it mean to be a working royal?

In modern times, a dedicated group of royal family members have forgone traditional livelihoods and instead worked on behalf of the Crown.

Compiled of extended family, the group previously represented Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and now represents His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla at official engagements.

Over the years this core group has swelled in size and shrunk to a current standing of just 10 after both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew resigned from their royal duties in an official capacity.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. (Credit: Getty)

Who are the current working royals?

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

Prince Richard, 80 (also known as the Duke of Gloucester) is a first cousin to the late Queen and is the youngest of nine grandchildren to be born to King George V and Queen Mary.

He and his Danish-born wife, Brigitte, 78, (also known as the Duchess of Gloucester) share three children: the Early of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor, and Lady Rose Gilman who all have children of their own.

It is unlikely that they will pick up the mantle from their parents when the Duke and Duchess eventually take a step back from royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent. (Credit: Getty)

The Duke and Duchess of Kent

Another first cousin of the late Queen, Prince Edward (also known as the Duke of Kent) is the fourth-born grandchild of King George V and Queen Mary.

The now 89-year-old has held his title since he was just six years old after his father tragically died in a plane crash.

He married Katharine, Duchess of Kent, 91, in 1961 and the pair share three children: Lady Helen Taylor, the Earl of St Andrews and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

Similarly to his cousin Richard, it is unlikely that his children or grandchildren will ever become working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Credit: Getty)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Formerly known as the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and his “commoner” wife Sophie (nee Rhys-Jones), work diligently on behalf of the Crown.

As the younger brother of King Charles, it is expected that the married couple of 24 years will continue as working royals, with the potential for their children Lady Louise and James, the new Earl of Wessex to also step up in the future.

Princess Anne. (Credit: Getty)

Princess Anne

After marrying into the royal family through Princess Anne in December 1992, Sir Timothy Laurence, a retired Naval Officer opted out of becoming a working royal.

His wife however, Princess Anne was named the “hardest working royal” for 2024, carrying out an impressive 217 engagements, 31 more than her brother, the King of England.

Given the 74-year-old purposedly chose for her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips to not have royal titles like their cousins – with the hopes of them leading ordinary lives – we don’t expect them, or Anne’s grandchildren to become working royals in the future.

Princess Alexandra (Credit: Getty)

Princess Alexandra

The Honourable Lady Ogilvy was at one point sixth in the line of succession to inherit the British throne as the first cousin of the late Queen, she is now 57th.

As one of Queen Elizabeth’s most trusted companions and friends, the Princess often accompanied her to her engagements, also carrying out engagements on behalf of her cousin alone.

The now 87-year-old was married to Sir Angus Ogilvy from 1963 until he passed away in 2004. The couple shared two children James and Marina Ogilvy who each have children of their own.

It is unlikely that they will become working royals in the future.

The Prince and Princess of Wales. (Credit: Getty)

The Prince and Princess of Wales

Representing a revitalised, modern era of the royal family, it comes as no surprise that the future King and Queen Consort of England are working members of the royal family.

Given Prince William will one day become King, the children he shares with his wife, Catherine Middleton will likely all one day pick up the mantle – especially Prince George who will also one day become King.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all expected to take up the mantle from their parents when they are older. (Credit: Getty)

Who will become working members of the royal family in the future?

Given the current working group is ageing – with the exception of the Prince and Princess of Wales – and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh it is expected that younger generations may soon step up, and away from their established careers.

In particular, Princess Beatrice may become a working royal given she is also listed as a Counsellor of State alongside Queen Camilla and Prince William.

As part of this role, Beatrice can be called upon to represent her uncle, including signing routine documents and attending Privy Council meetings.

Her sister Eugenie may also be asked to step up, alongside their cousins Lady Louise, and James, Earl of Wessex. It is highly unlikely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will ever return to the fold after their controversial 2020 exit.