As one of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s eight grandchildren, Zara Phillips was born into the spotlight.

But thanks to some steady parenting from mother Princess Anne and equestrian father Mark Phillips, the now married mother of three has forged her own life, identity, and career outside that of the royal family.

From her childhood to young adulthood studies, equestrian career, fairytale romance, and relationship with her royal family members, Zara truly is a “relatable” royal in everything she does, proving that regardless of the family you are born into, it is possible to still be your own person.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Zara Tindall….

Zara was born into the spotlight. (Credit: Getty)

How old is Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall?

Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) turned 43 years old in 2024. She was born Zara Anne Elizabeth Phillips on May 15th, 1981 at 8:15pm in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London.

When she was born, Zara was actually 6th in the line of succession to the British throne but is now 21st.

Her godparents are Prince Andrew, Princess Anne’s lady-in-waiting, Helen, Countess of Lichfield, Lady Stewart (the wife of British Formula One racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart), Andrew Parker Bowles, and Olympic equestrian rider Hugh Thomas.

Zara Tindall, 43, is both stylish and relatable on day 2 of The November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on November 16, 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Does Zara Tindall have any siblings?

Zara Tindall has one older brother, Peter Phillips who was born on November 15th, 1977.

At the time of his birth, Peter received a 41-gun salute from the Tower of London as he was the first grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She also has two younger half-sisters, Felicity Wade (nee Tonkin) who was born in 1985 to her father Mark Phillips and his mistress Heather Tonkin, and Stephanie Phillips who was born in 1997 again to her father, but this time from his marriage to his second wife Sandy Pfluenger.

Enjoying some time in the outdoors with her older brother. (Credit: Getty)

Is Zara Tindall a princess?

Unlike her cousins Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and her brother Peter have no Her/His Royal Highness status, nor any obligations to the royal family.

This is partly because her father, Mark Phillips, declined a royal title when he married Princess Anne, which meant their children would not have titles unless they were formally offered. And despite being the hardest-working royal herself, Princess Anne did not want to force this duty onto her children and declined for her children to receive these titles when her mother, the Queen, offered.

Zara has appeared to be grateful for this decision.

“I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do so,” Zara shared with The Times in 2015.

When Princess Anne was asked about her decision to decline the titles in 2020 by Vanity Fair, she said: “I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles…so I think that was probably the right thing to do.”

Sharing a tender moment with her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. (Credit: Getty)

But there has been speculation that King Charles III could offer Zara the title of Princess again. After media coverage of a warm moment between Zara and King Charles III at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2024, a royal source was quoted as saying King Charles III thought she should have had the title “all along”.

“There’s talk that niece Zara Tindall, 43, who is very close to her uncle (as witnessed by their loving moment at the Windsor Horse show recently) might become more involved in this side of things and that Charles is keen to support such an interest by bestowing on her the title of princess,” the source said (via The Daily Express).

Others have said that would be “awkward” for Zara, who already has a lot going on in her life without royal duties. But regardless of whether or not she is named a princess, it seems clear that she and the King have a strong connection. She also has a close relationship with Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Zara and her brother Philip at the Gordonstoun school. (Credit: Getty)

Where did Zara Tindall go to school?

Following in the footsteps of the royal children before her, Zara began her studies at Beaudesert Prepatory, Port Regis before going on to study at the elite Gordonstoun school in Scotland.

For her tertiary education, Zara attended the University of Exeter where she graduated with a degree in equine physiotherapy.

WATCH NOW: The British royal family arrives at the coronation of King Charles. Article continues after video.

How does Zara Tindall earn a living?

Zara Tindall has an impressive sporting career, competing professionally as an equestrian, which saw her win a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

She’s also still competing at the age of 43, according to her website.

“Zara continues to compete at the very highest level with some impressive results at Chatsworth in 2022, Lexington USA in 2023, and at Badminton in May 2024,” it states.

Off the back of her equestrian success, Zara has worked in various positions relating to the sport and landed numerous lucrative endorsement deals and ambassadorships, including Magic Millions in Australia.

As a result of this, Zara and her husband Mike have an estimated combined self-funded net worth of approximately £30 million.

So, even though Zara Tindall does not receive money from the Crown, as she is not a working member of the royal family, she is still wealthy.

Zara won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Zara Tindall married to?

Zara Tindall has been married to former professional English rugby player Mike Tindall since 2011. The couple met after unexpectedly crossing paths in Australia during the Rugby World Cup in October 2003, and Zara was smitten.

Zara and Mike confirmed they were dating in April the following year. But it took five years for them to move in together. Then, in December 2010, Mike popped the question, with the couple going on to marry in the historic Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, before celebrating with 400 of their closest family and friends at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

And yes, the Queen attended the wedding of her eldest granddaughter, even offering up her beloved Royal Yacht Britannia for a pre-wedding cocktail party the night before the big day.

Zara and her husband Mike have been together for over 20 years. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Zara Tindall’s children?

Zara and Mike Tindall have three children. Their eldest daughter, Mia Grace Tindall was born on January 17th, 2014, followed by daughter Lena Elizabeth Tindall four years later on June 18th, 2018. Their son, Lucas Philip Tindall, is the youngest of the three, born on March 21st, 2021.

The Tindall family. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Where does Zara Tindall live?

No, Zara Tindall does not live in a palace.

In fact, she actually resides in a lavish home in a quiet corner of Gloucestershire on Princess Anne’s estate, Gatcombe Park where she spent much of her childhood.

“It was a great place to grow up around horses, looking after animals – the respect and partnership that you have to build with the animals, it teaches you so much you know growing up and as a kid. It really is an amazing life starting to be outside as well, you know, all the time,” Zara shared with British broadcaster ITV in September 2023 of her decision to raise her children where she herself grew up.