Married At First Sight groom Adrian Araouzou doesn’t just need to win over new bride Awhina Rutene, but also her six-year-old son.

After ending a 15-year-long relationship with her high school sweetheart, it’s been a long time since the now 30-year-old has dipped her toes into the dating pool.

But after a lengthy period alone, the aged care worker signed up for MAFS, putting her heart in the hands of the experts who paired her with Sydney-based e-commerce business owner Adrian Araouzou.

Bonded in their desire to be in a relationship that challenges them and helps them grow, and their mutual status as twins, the experts are certain this pairing is one of the strongest of the season.

“They’re going to be the ones to watch,” says sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

An accidental comment almost de-railed this relationship before it even began! (Credit: Channel Nine)

As they meet at the altar, the attraction is instant between the couple, Awhina describing her husband-to-be as a “knockout” and Adrian telling cameras that his bride is “just my type.”

But things quickly take a turn for the worse as the groom tells the mother-of-one “Don’t worry. I don’t have kids.”

“I’m a bit taken back by his comments. I’m a mum, it’s a big part of who I am. I’m worried it’s a dealbreaker,” the Perth local laments sadly to producers after the ceremony.

A nervous Awhina then struggles to find the right time to tell her new husband that she has a son, her mother and step-father accidentally revealing her bombshell news before she has a chance to in their reception speech.

Calling an immediate time-out, Awhina races outside for a moment alone with Adrian to explain the elephant in the room where the 30-year-old is honest about his uncertainty about entering into a relationship with someone who has a child.

“It’s not ideal. Had we met on the outside world, I wouldn’t have entertained [a relationship],” Adrian reveals.

Nothing is more important to Awhina than her son. (Credit: Instagram)

While entering the reception once more separately, Awhina confides in her friends about her internal struggles, ultimately declaring that no matter what happens her son will always come first.

“I know what I want in a partner and I’m not going to settle this time. I don’t want to stay in a relationship unless it’s someone I’m going to spend the rest of my life with,” she says.

“My son is the most important person to me in my life and I’m not just going to introduce anyone to him.”

Thankfully, after chatting with his new sisters-in-law, Adrian tells his new bride that he wanted to see where their marriage could take them because he felt that there was a connection between them worth pursuing.

