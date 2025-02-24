There is no doubt that controversial Married at First Sight groom Adrian Araouzou has got Australia talking.

Advertisement

Whether it’s about what’s he’s said on the show, his relationship with Awhina, or his activity on social media, fans have been reacting strongly.

Find out what he thinks about it all below.

It has not been smooth sailing for Adrian and Awhina. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What does Adrian think about his portrayal?

Speaking on the MAFS Funny podcast, Adrian said he has seen lots of content about him online.

Advertisement

“I think people forget this is drama TV, and right now, I’m creating drama TV,” he said.

Adrian explained he was open to love when questioned about his intentions before entering the experiment, but said it was part of a bigger picture.

“But the by-product of going on a show like this is you do get your two minutes of fame, you can excel your business, you might be able to capitalise post-show and start your own business, your own podcast, who knows, brand deals, etc make some extra money off of it,” he said.

Although he said he has been “hated” online, public interactions so far were positive.

Advertisement

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, he said he had a social media account prior to going on the show that had millions of views, and was aware of the repercussions.

The controversial groom also addressed creating his own fan account on TikTok while speaking to the publication, something which was originally revealed on Abbie Chatfield’s podcast It’s a Lot.

Calling it a marketing strategy, Adrian said that everyone else was using him for views and questioned why he would not do it himself. He also said he wanted a sense of ownership over the content.

“If I can get an extra million views by the end of the month or the end of the show, then there’s an extra million eyes on me, so be it. I’ll do it all day,” he said.

Advertisement

Awhina and Billy were both upset that Adrian and Sierah met up behind their backs. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What does Adrian say about his relationship with Sierah?

As much as he has been laughing about his negative portrayal, he told MAFS Funny that he had an issue with his interactions with Sierah being suggested to be a cheating scandal.

“MAFS can play me out to be the villain, they can play me out to be a d***h***, that’s okay, but if you play me out to be something I’m not, which is a cheater, that’s what pisses me off,” he said.

Even though Billy and Awhina said they felt blindsided and betrayed when Sierah and Adrian opened up to one another, Adrian said he was the only one who was thrown under the bus, because he told Billy everything.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said he went out to dinner after he abruptly left the experiment, and he did not know Sierah was going to be there.

Adrian and Awhina have had their ups and downs on MAFS. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What has Adrian said about leaving the show?

Viewers watched Awhina come back to her apartment to see Adrian’s ring and his bags. When she called him, he said he left the show because he was excluded from filming for a promo.

Despite returning and copping heat at the dinner party and commitment ceremony, he said he stood by his decision.

Advertisement

Adrian spoke to Yahoo Lifestyle after the dinner party aired, and said he was told to leave by a member of the production team.

He claimed that contestants were filming social media content, which included participants going through red and green flags.

“I went and sat in a tent for 20 minutes. It was 30 degrees plus that day in a warehouse and now I’m stuck in the tent. They wouldn’t even let me leave,” he said.

“So I was sitting there, I was getting angry, and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going. I’m not waiting three hours for them to finish just to go do some red flags and green flags [videos]’. Like, get out of here. Who cares? I didn’t want to do that, I think it’s quite cringe anyway.”

Advertisement

Awhina and Adrian have had a turbulent time in the MAFS experiment. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Adrian told the publication he left in frustration and then received a call from production. Trying to explain his side, he said a woman was yelling at him and he told her “see ya later”, and she told him to pack his bags.

“It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, can you please pack your bag and leave the experiment’, it was like, ‘Get up and go’,” he said.

He explained that production tried to film him leaving the apartment, which he did not want, so he walked straight out without his bags.

Advertisement

As for why he left his ring behind? He said he did not want to be accused of stealing MAFS property.

While production asked him to come back, he said he returned because he cared about Awhina.

Sparks flew at Adrian and Awhina’s wedding. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Are Adrian and Awhina still together?

Despite Awhina writing leave at the latest Commitment ceremony, they are still together.

Advertisement

We will have to wait and see if they make it to final vows.