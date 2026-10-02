Dancing Delta Goodrem gets her revenge 12 years on from viral shock

Twelve years after she unwittingly went viral and was mocked for her dancing, Delta Goodrem has had the last laugh with a stellar debut on UK show Strictly Come Dancing.

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The singer, 41, nearly topped the leaderboard and scored rave comments from the judges – and there is a good chance Delta was hoping Hollywood actor Marlon Wayans was tuning in, after he publicly made fun of her “unrhythmic” moves back in 2014.

Marlon might think differently of Delta’s moves now! (Credit: Instagram)

“Man I got the most unrhythmic white woman dancing next to me at the Jay and Bay concert… This b—h dancing to AC/DC,” White Chicks star Marlon, 54, tweeted after Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s LA show, not knowing that Delta was a huge Aussie star.

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Though Delta took it on the chin at the time, years later she admitted the whole ordeal had left her feeling “completely humiliated”.

“I didn’t cope well when I first saw it in the morning. I was pretty upset,” Delta admitted in 2025. “I was crying… I was just dancing in my chair!”

Though Marlon refused to apologise for the joke, Delta eventually used the bad experience to overcome her fear of dancing – and the results were clear to the impressed judges on Strictly!

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Delta’s lively samba with her partner Kai Widdrington scored her 29 out of a possible 40, and saw judge Motsi Mabuse label her “a queen”.

“I got goosebumps!” Motsi said. Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood added, “Wow, darling. You are one to watch. End of.”

Speaking to the BBC about joining the show, Delta confessed, “I feel very much ready to grab my dancing shoes, hit the ballroom, find as much glitter as possible to put on my shoes. I am approaching it with a total open heart, and I am just wanting to learn the new skill set!”

As of her dance partner, the former Neighbours star wrote on Instagram, “Feels like I won the lottery!!! So happy!! Can’t wait.”

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