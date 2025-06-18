Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley have made things official with a romantic wedding ceremony in the European nation of Malta.

The following day, on June 17th, the bride and groom were ready to let loose at the recovery party. Delta, 40, and Matthew, 38, were joined by celebrity pals including Renee Bargh, Richard Wilkins, and his son Christian.

It’s not a party without Dickie! (Credit: Media Mode)

Delta’s mother, Lea, and her brother Trent were also spotted at the seaside club.

A glowing Delta beamed as she flashed her wedding band and hugged guests. She then changed into an electric-blue one-piece for a dip in the warm Mediterranean waters.

Delta has put a ring on it….just look at that sparkler! (Credit: Media Mode)

The newlyweds will no doubt continue on a romantic honeymoon through Europe, having said ‘I do’ in the same magical location where Matthew popped the question in 2023.

“My partner’s family is all from Malta,” the singer once said of their special place.

And no doubt Delta and her bandmate husband will find some time throughout their European honeymoon to do what they love most – make music together.

“It’s a love language for us,” she says.

“Music is how we met, it’s what we both do. I have an amazing partner, and we live a good life, and we get to tour the world doing what we love.”

While not much is known about Delta and Matthew’s romance, it is believed that they met in 2017 before becoming engaged in Malta in September 2023. (Credit: Instagram)

Did Delta Goodrem get married?

Yes, Delta Goodrem got married!

She and her new husband, Matthew, are believed to have tied the knot on June 16, 2025.

The singer was also spotted with a wedding band on her finger during a performance in London in mid-May, leaving many to speculate that she and Matthew had been legally married in Australia earlier that month before they departed for Europe.

If this is indeed the case, the newlyweds have been married for several weeks now, but only had their official celebrations with friends and family in Malta recently.

Prior to this, Delta celebrated her hen’s party in Sydney with her nearest and dearest on April 26th.

The newlyweds are rarely seen together, but frequently perform together on the stage. (Credit: Getty)

Who is Delta Goodrem’s husband?

Delta Goodrem’s husband, Matthew Copley, is a fellow musician whom she is believed to have met, and subsequently fallen in love with, while she was touring in 2017.

It is understood that they were introduced by mutual friends.

In a rare interview with HELLO! in November 2020, Delta described herself and Matthew as a “great team.”

“When Matt and I work together, it’s really easy to go straight to the core of our feelings because we’re living and breathing life together all the time. It’s wonderful to work with him.”

You can read more about their relationship over the years here.

