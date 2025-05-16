EXCLUSIVE: Delta Goodrem spotted with wedding band on finger

Beloved Australian singer Delta Goodrem has reportedly married her longtime boyfriend Matthew Copley after being spotted with a sparkly wedding band on her ring finger during a performance on May 14 in London.

While neither Delta nor her rumoured new husband has publicly confirmed they are now husband and wife, the new ring on her finger does look remarkably like a wedding band, leaving many fans to suspect they have indeed wed.

On April 26, the 40-year-old celebrated her hen’s party with her nearest and dearest on a boat in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, before the party continued on to the upper deck of The Joey, a casual diner in the affluent suburb of Palm Beach.

The singer was glowing during her performance in London. (Credit: Media Mode)

At the time, an insider source told New Idea that the group “enjoyed drinking and dancing as the sun set.”

“They could be heard laughing and cheering by the other patrons below.”

Afterwards, the group kicked on to private property nearby.

Given the couple’s romantic international engagement on the island nation of Malta in 2023, rumours were rife that the Innocent Eyes singer would also get married overseas, especially with Euro summer just around the corner!

The couple have been linked since 2017. (Credit: Instagram)

But the recent ring spotting has left many convinced that Delta and her beau have eloped in Australia in a private ceremony in the weeks since her hen’s do, with plans to celebrate with a larger group of their friends and family overseas in the coming months.

While it’s unclear when exactly Delta and Matthew started dating, we know they met in 2017 and went Instagram official in 2019.

Matthew then proposed in September 2023 with a stunning diamond ring valued at $123,000.

You can read more about their relationship over the years here.

