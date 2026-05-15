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New Idea’s Fashion Editor’s hot takes on Australian Fashion Week’s biggest trends

Time for a wardrobe refresh
stephanie de nobile Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
carla zampatti, hansen and gretal and bianca spender runway shows at australian fashion week 2026Getty
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Just like that, another Australian Fashion Week has come to an end, and this year we saw playful palettes, daring textures, and bold trends set to inspire our own wardrobes.

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While many of the runway looks were pretty extravagant, they can easily be toned down and adapted for everyday wear.

To save you the stress, I’ve noted down the standout trends and scoured the web for the best fashion pieces to help you recreate the looks straight from the catwalk.

So, scroll on for all my top picks so you can channel the top trends for a fraction of the price!

Romantic Grunge

lee mathews, bianca spender and karla spetic australian fashion week 2026 runway shows
Lee Mathews, Bianca Spender, Karla Špetić. (Credit: Getty )
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Whether it’s inspiration from some of the biggest names to grace our screens this year (think Wuthering Heights and Bridgerton), or we’re simply more eager to romanticise the everyday, classic feminine silhouettes and textures are back- but this time with edge.

Soft ruffles and lace paired with bold leather pieces and darker palettes are making a statement this year.

If you’re an indecisive dresser (guilty!), this is one trend to definitely get on board with. Can’t choose between dressing feminine or cool? Now you can wear both at the same time- all in the name of fashion.

Shop the trend

h&m plum bow collar blouse

H&M Bow Collar Blouse
$44.99 at Www2

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forever new chocolate lace midi skirt

Forever New Heather Lace Midi Skirt
$109.99 at Forevernew

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billini dark cherry patent ballet flats with buckle

Billini Jaylah Dark Cherry Patent Shoes
$99.95 at Theiconic

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marks and spencer mesh top

M&S Flock Fitted Mesh Top
$60.99 at Marksandspencer

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Resort Ready

hansen & gretel aje and gary bigeni australian fashion week runway shows 2026
Hansen & Gretel, Aje, Gary Bigeni. {Credit: Getty)

We’ve all heard the phrase, “dress for the job you want, not the job you have”, and now we’re applying it to holidays.

Beachy vibes and ocean inspired details were prominent at Hansen & Gretal, while tropical motifs appeared across other shows.

Think over-the-top crochet pieces, shell inspired jewellery and seaside prints.  

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Shop the trend

maku hibiscus flower t shirt

Maku Burgundy Hibiscus Oversize Tee
$99 at Makuthelabel

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cotton on hair scarf

Cotton On Knot Your Everyday Square Scarf
$19.99 at Cottonon

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h&m white crochet sarong

H&M Crochet Look Sarong
$49.99 at Www2

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arms of eve sea shell bracelet

Arms of Eve Salacia Bracelet
$99 at Armsofeve

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Muted Metallics

mariam seddiq, carla zampatti and gary bigeni runway shows at australian fashion week 2026
Mariam Seddiq, Carla Zampatti, Gary Bigeni. (Credit: Getty)

A trend we’ve seen come and go over the years is metallics, and the maximalist in me is thrilled to see it back..

Muted metallics appeared in shows like Carla Zampatti and Mariam Seddiq in cool-toned hues of silver and gold.

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Shop the trend

summi summi glitter metalic shirt

Summi Summi Glitter Shacket
$289 at Summisummi

shop now
billini gold metallic bag

Billini Rosabelle Shoulder Bag
$69.95 at Billini

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Aere silver ballet flat shoes

AERE Tori Leather Ballet Flats
$140 at Theiconic

shop now
h&M gold blouse

H&M Balloon Sleeve Blouse
$89.99 at Www2

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Embellished Everything

aje carla zampatii and hansen & gretel at australian fashion week 2026
Aje, Carla Zampatti, Hansen & Gretel. (Credit: Getty)

Beaded tops, sheer skirts, and intricate details were splashed across runways proving just how expressive and fun fashion can be.

Whether you want to go all out with a fully embellished fit, or play it a little safer with a beaded clutch, this is  a classic trend that can easily be incorporated into your wardrobe.

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Shop the trend

marks and spencer per una embellished cream jumper

Per Una Embellished Crew Neck Jumper
$139 at Marksandspencer

shop now
marks and spencer black embellished mini skirt

M&S Disc Embellished Mini A-Line Skirt
$115 at Marksandspencer

SHOP NOW
next accessorize cream and black polka dot beaded bag

Accessorize Cream Polka Dot Beaded Handheld Bag
$118 at Next

shop now
zara embellished mesh pants

Zara Beaded Sequin Trousers
$99 at Zara

SHOP NOW

stephanie de nobile
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

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