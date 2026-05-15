New Idea’s Fashion Editor’s hot takes on Australian Fashion Week’s biggest trends

Just like that, another Australian Fashion Week has come to an end, and this year we saw playful palettes, daring textures, and bold trends set to inspire our own wardrobes.
While many of the runway looks were pretty extravagant, they can easily be toned down and adapted for everyday wear.
To save you the stress, I’ve noted down the standout trends and scoured the web for the best fashion pieces to help you recreate the looks straight from the catwalk.
So, scroll on for all my top picks so you can channel the top trends for a fraction of the price!
The top trends from Australian Fashion Week 2026
Romantic Grunge
Whether it’s inspiration from some of the biggest names to grace our screens this year (think Wuthering Heights and Bridgerton), or we’re simply more eager to romanticise the everyday, classic feminine silhouettes and textures are back- but this time with edge.
Soft ruffles and lace paired with bold leather pieces and darker palettes are making a statement this year.
If you’re an indecisive dresser (guilty!), this is one trend to definitely get on board with. Can’t choose between dressing feminine or cool? Now you can wear both at the same time- all in the name of fashion.
Shop the trend
H&M Bow Collar Blouse
$44.99 at Www2
Forever New Heather Lace Midi Skirt
$109.99 at Forevernew
Billini Jaylah Dark Cherry Patent Shoes
$99.95 at Theiconic
M&S Flock Fitted Mesh Top
$60.99 at Marksandspencer
Resort Ready
We’ve all heard the phrase, “dress for the job you want, not the job you have”, and now we’re applying it to holidays.
Beachy vibes and ocean inspired details were prominent at Hansen & Gretal, while tropical motifs appeared across other shows.
Think over-the-top crochet pieces, shell inspired jewellery and seaside prints.
Shop the trend
Maku Burgundy Hibiscus Oversize Tee
$99 at Makuthelabel
Cotton On Knot Your Everyday Square Scarf
$19.99 at Cottonon
H&M Crochet Look Sarong
$49.99 at Www2
Arms of Eve Salacia Bracelet
$99 at Armsofeve
Muted Metallics
A trend we’ve seen come and go over the years is metallics, and the maximalist in me is thrilled to see it back..
Muted metallics appeared in shows like Carla Zampatti and Mariam Seddiq in cool-toned hues of silver and gold.
Shop the trend
Summi Summi Glitter Shacket
$289 at Summisummi
Billini Rosabelle Shoulder Bag
$69.95 at Billini
AERE Tori Leather Ballet Flats
$140 at Theiconic
H&M Balloon Sleeve Blouse
$89.99 at Www2
Embellished Everything
Beaded tops, sheer skirts, and intricate details were splashed across runways proving just how expressive and fun fashion can be.
Whether you want to go all out with a fully embellished fit, or play it a little safer with a beaded clutch, this is a classic trend that can easily be incorporated into your wardrobe.
Shop the trend
Per Una Embellished Crew Neck Jumper
$139 at Marksandspencer
M&S Disc Embellished Mini A-Line Skirt
$115 at Marksandspencer
Accessorize Cream Polka Dot Beaded Handheld Bag
$118 at Next
Zara Beaded Sequin Trousers
$99 at Zara