Which stars dressed most on theme at the 2026 Met Gala, according to New Idea’s Fashion Editor

The biggest night in fashion has arrived, and as always, our favourite celebrities did not hold back on the Met Gala carpet.

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Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the fundraising event brings together A-listers dressed in extravagant looks, while the rest of us at home turn into Miranda Priestly level fashion critics.

With the 2026 theme being ‘Costume Art’, and the dress code ‘Fashion is Art’ attendees delivered a parade of whimsical textures, elevated silhouettes, and intricate details- many paying homage to famous artworks.

While there were plenty of standout moments, these were the looks that truly captured this year’s theme.

The celebrities who dressed best according to the Met Gala theme

(Credit: Getty) 01 Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter stunned in a custom Dior dress by Jonathan Anderson, made from actual strips. The look paid homage to the 1954 film Sabrina, starring Audrey Hepburn. Channelling classic Hollywood glamour, the pop star completed the look with a dazzling diamond headpiece and her signature curls swept up into a shorter style.

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(Credit: Getty ) 02 Heidi Klum A look that will for sure go down in Met Gala history. Heidi Klum took the theme quite literally, stepping out as a real-life marble statue. The supermodel is no stranger to a transformative costume with her annual Halloween party consistently making headlines thanks to her impressive, over-the-top looks.

(Credit: Getty ) 03 Madonna Never one to shy away from theatrics, Madonna arrived in a custom Saint Laurent ensemble inspired by a pirate ship. The singer was accompanied by six women who helped carry the ‘sails’ attached to her gothic glam look.

(Credit: Getty ) 04 Emma Chamberlain Emma Chamberlain wowed in a custom creation by Miguel Castro Freita for Mugler. The handpainted garment looked as if she had stepped straight out of a painting, truly capturing this year’s artistic theme.

(Credit: Getty ) 05 Alexa Chung Alexa Chung stepped out in an elegant bold gown adorned with a single water lily, a reference to Claude Monet’s ionic paint series. While the bright shade may not be for everyone, the Dior design perfectly captures the whimsy of the French artist in a striking way.

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