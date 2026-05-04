Nicole Kidman’s united display with daughter Sunday Rose at the 2026 Met Gala

Nicole Kidman and her eldest daughter, Sunday Rose, have put on a united display at the 2026 Met Gala.

Advertisement

The mother and daughter duo dressed to the nines as they walked the red carpet at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City together.

It was 17-year-old Sunday’s Met Gala debut, and the rules were bent for the model, with the prestigious event usually having a strict 18+ policy.

For the night, co-chair Nicole, 58, looked incredible in a custom Chanel number by Matthieu Blazy, rocking a red sequinned gown with feathered cuffs.

Meanwhile, Sunday stepped out in custom Dior, supporting the brand she has previously walked for at Paris Fashion Week.

Advertisement

Speaking to Vogue on the carpet, Nicole praised Sunday for how “calm” she had been for her debut on fashion’s biggest night of the year.

Sunday Rose Kidman has made her Met Gala debut with her mother, Nicole. (Credit: Getty)

“She’s been so calm through the whole thing,” Nicole gushed.

The proud mother also hilariously revealed that just because she was at the Met Gala, it didn’t mean Sunday would be skipping school!

Advertisement

“She has to go to school tomorrow morning!” Nicole added.

Sunday attended her high school prom just a few weeks ago, so no doubt her classmates are jealous of her Met Gala debut!

The rules of the Met Gala were bent to allow Sunday to attend the coveted night, which has had a strict over-18 policy since 2018.

Advertisement

Sunday does not turn 18 until July, with the rules being bent for Nicole, no doubt because of her prominent role as co-chair at the 2026 event.

The Met Gala rules were bent to allow 17-year-old Sunday to attend. (Credit: Getty)

With a tightly curated guest list overseen by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, scoring an invite is a tricky ordeal.

In fact, tickets have gone up to as much as $100,000 USD ($139,000 AUD), and A-list stars can wait years for their moment on the iconic steps.

Advertisement

Nicole has previously co-hosted the Met Gala in 2003 and 2005, and has a close friendship with Anna.

Sunday’s attendance at the Met Gala also comes just hours after she seemingly extended an olive branch to Keith Urban amid their reported estrangement.

Keith hasn’t been seen publicly with Sunday and Faith, 15, for more than 100 days since his separation from Nicole, whereas she has been to many events with them.

Nicole has been granted sole custody of Sunday and Faith, and Keith hasn’t been seen with them since their divorce. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

New Idea revealed that Sunday was not following Keith on Instagram in an apparent social media snub, but now, she has re-followed her father in an apparent olive branch.

It is not known exactly when or why Sunday re-followed Keith’s profile; however, he didn’t show up in her “following” list in a search on April 21, 2026, whereas Nicole did.

When approached about Sunday’s apparent social media snub, Keith exclusively told New Idea, “Family is private.” It was his first comment since his separation from Nicole.