WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban breaks silence to New Idea in first statement since divorce

Keith Urban has broken his silence after rumours of an estrangement from his family following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

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The Australian singer, 58, hasn’t been seen publicly with his daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, for more than 100 days since his separation from Nicole, 58.

His eldest daughter, Sunday, then failed to mention him in an interview, and New Idea then discovered that she wasn’t following him on social media.

When approached for comment about the apparent social media slight, Keith exclusively told New Idea in a statement via his team, “Family is private,” in his first public comment since his split from Nicole.

A search on Sunday’s Instagram page on April 21, 2026, showed that Sunday was not following Keith on the platform, but was following Nicole.

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Keith Urban has spoken out on an apparent snub from Sunday Rose. (Credit: Getty)

It is not known how long she hasn’t been following Keith on the platform.

Keith still follows both Sunday and Nicole on Instagram. His youngest daughter, Faith, has set up a public social media handle, but does not actively use it and follows zero accounts.

While Keith kept his cards close to his chest when we approached him, a source added that his life post-Nicole hasn’t been easy.

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“[Keith is] sick of being painted as the bad guy all the time,” a source told New Idea. “This is a deep wound, and he can’t sleep at night until this is made right.”

Keith was already said to have been in a world of pain after budding model Sunday failed to mention him in an interview with ELLE Australia’s March issue.

During the chat, Sunday heaped praise on her mother, but failed to namecheck her country music star father.

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“My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do,” she told the publication.

The teenager also described Nicole as the one responsible for her determined work ethic.

“The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time,” she added.

Sunday Rose is no longer following Keith on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

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A source told New Idea that Keith was “numb” over the interview, which further fuelled rumours of an estrangement between the singer and his family.

Keith hasn’t been seen in public with his two daughters since his split from Nicole was announced last September.

Meanwhile, Nicole, who obtained primary custody, attended Paris Fashion Week with Sunday and Faith in a united display in October 2025.

She also flew her kids out to Sydney for Christmas with her sister, Antonia, and the rest of the Kidman clan, while Keith remained in Nashville.

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While Keith and Nicole tended to keep their daughters out of the limelight when they were younger, they have been emerging more publicly in recent years.

Sunday has even launched a modelling career in her own right and has walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week for the past two years.

Nicole has been granted sole custody of Sunday and Faith, and Keith hasn’t been seen with them since their divorce. (Credit: Getty)

She also presented the Designer of the Year award at the 2025 Fashion Awards in December, as she has begun stepping into the spotlight in her own right.

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Nicole was granted primary custody of Sunday and Faith in her divorce from Keith, meaning she will have them for 306 days of the year.

Keith was granted 59 days with the children, generally every other weekend, in the agreement, which was finalised in January 2026.

The agreement also orders them not to speak poorly of each other around their children.