EXCLUSIVE: Sad reason why Keith Urban hasn’t made public appearance with daughters in 400+ days

. Meanwhile, Nicole has been adventuring around the world with the pair.

Nicole Kidman has been gallivanting around the globe with her teen daughters, Sunday and Faith, enjoying one unforgettable adventure after the other.

However, the girls haven’t been seen in public with their father, Keith Urban, since before their parents announced their separation in September 2025.

In fact, as New Idea went to press last week, 399 days have seemingly passed since Keith was photographed in public with Sunday and Faith.

They, along with Nicole, were pictured disembarking from a boat in Sydney on December 26, 2024.

That was a private family outing, however.

All together at the Olympics in July 2024. (Credit: Getty).

The last official appearance of the family of four at a public event was on July 30, 2024, during the Paris Olympics – 549 days ago.

Nicole, 58, was granted primary physical custody of Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, in the divorce.

As per their agreement, the actress gets the girls 306 days of the year, while Keith has them for the remaining 59.

The former couple also signed off on alternating, yearly schedules for holidays.

Nicole recently took Faith and Sunday to Antarctica. (Credit: Instagram).

Nicole has them every odd year, meaning she had Sunday and Faith for the 2025 festive period.

“Of course, Keith wants more time with them,” continues the source.

“It’s heartbreaking seeing Nicole constantly out and about with the girls, who are clearly very protective of their mum right now.”

The source says what upsets Keith the most is the cruel online chatter that is trying to paint him out to be some sort of ‘deadbeat dad’, just because he hasn’t been seen in public with his girls for many months.

“That doesn’t mean he’s not with them!” points out our source. “All he’s doing is sticking to the custody agreement.”

When Keith does have them, his focus is on reconnecting with them and giving them a safe space they can come to whenever they want.

“Sure, it would be nice if Sunday and Faith posted about seeing him to stop all the stories, but Keith doesn’t pressure them.”

It was all happy families back in 2017. (Credit: Getty Images).

Earlier this year, New Idea reported that Keith, 58, has been feeling untethered since the divorce.

Missing Faith’s 15th birthday celebration in Sydney on December 28 was especially a “punch to the gut”, a source told us at the time.

Meanwhile, a second source says the real reason Nicole is racking up the air miles with her girls is because she’s still feeling “restless” following the split.

She has reportedly told pals she wanted to go on an ‘eat, pray, love’-style world tour to take her mind off her second failed marriage.

View this post on Instagram Keith is keeping busy with his music. (Credit: Instagram).

Her trip to Antarctica in mid-January was “just the start”, says a pal.

“She’s using this small window before Sunday and Faith fly the roost to make new family memories without Keith,” our source says.

“She couldn’t think of a more peaceful place than Antarctica.”

