Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after almost 20 years of marriage

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly split after 19 years of marriage.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the news, with sources telling the publication that the pair had been living separately “since the beginning of summer.”

According to the outlet, the Aussie actress did not want to split, and tried to save their marriage.

One source said she was “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone”.

Sources have reported that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated. (Credit: Getty)

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” another source said.

Another source also confirmed the news to PEOPLE in a separate statement.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” they said.

“She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Nicole and Keith tied the knot on June 25, 2006, at the Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in Sydney.

“I remember being in Sydney and driving down the street, and I was with my dad, who’s obviously not around now, and he was in the car with me… We were driving to the church and there were so many people on the street, sort of celebrating us,” she exclusively told PEOPLE in honour of the publication’s 50th anniversary.

The pair tied the knot in 2006. (Credit: Getty)

“It was just one of the most emotional things in my life… It really was an extraordinary day.”

They welcomed their daughters, Sunday Rose in 2008, and Faith Margaret in 2010.

Before the news of their separation broke, there was speculation about their relationship, following the Moulin Rouge star’s submission of an application to seek residency in Portugal, without Keith’s name on the paperwork.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to E! News that Keith wasn’t on the official forms, but planned to join her.

At the time, the source said he was not on the paperwork due to scheduling conflicts with his tour.