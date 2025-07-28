Nicole Kidman solo move sparks relationship speculation

Nicole Kidman has set tongues wagging after a surprise move to seek residency in Portugal, with no mention of husband Keith Urban on the paperwork.

Portuguese publication SIC Notícias reported that the Oscar winner, 58, had submitted an application to the country’s Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) – but there was no request from Keith, 57, for residency too.

Nicole Kidman’s surprise move without Keith has sparked speculation. (Credit: Instagram/nicolekidman)

What citizenship does Nicole Kidman have?

Nicole – who was born in Hawaii and holds dual Australian and US citizenship – is said to be eyeing up a luxe property at Costa Terra Gold & Ocean Club in Comporta, just south of Lisbon.

If she snaps up a pad there she’ll be in good company as A-listers including George Clooney and Paris Hilton also have homes there. But it’s the fact that Nicole has done this move solo that has people speculating about the state of her and Keith’s relationship.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to E News that Keith isn’t on the official forms.

Nicole loves to travel, and now she’s eyeing up property in Portugal. (Credit: Instagram/nicolekidman)

But the insider said he still plans to join Nicole in Portugal.

“Keith was unable to be in Portugal for this appointment as he is currently on tour in the US and it is mandatory for applicants to be physically present in order to apply for the visa,” the insider said. “He is scheduled to submit his application at a later date that works with his tour schedule.”

It’s understood Nicole and Keith already own an apartment in the luxe Lisbon district of Parque das Nações, and that they would continue to primarily live at their 20-room mansion in Nashville, US.

What’s next for Nicole and Keith?

If the pair were to up sticks and spend more time in Europe it perhaps wouldn’t come as a total surprise, as in February it was reported that Nicole and Keith had fallen victim to a Los Angeles crime wave.

NBC reported that the couple’s Los Angeles home was burgled on Valentine’s Day. The pair and their children, Sunday and Faith, were not home at the time and it’s not known what items – if any – were taken.

Nicole has described herself as “slightly nomadic” in the past. (Credit: Instagram/nicolekidman)

Does Nicole Kidman travel with Keith Urban?

Nicole has previously spoken openly about how important the ability to travel is to her and Keith – suggesting he supports them having a “nomadic” lifestyle.

“You always feel there’s a limited amount of time, and I’m trying to share what I have. The industry, it feels like there’s always this clock,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024. “I’m also raising my daughters and I have my marriage. I have a lot of girlfriends. I have a very, very tight family and not just my immediate family.”

“To Stellan Skarsgard, whom I worked with on Dogville, I said, ‘How do you do it?’ Because a lot of the Europeans work a lot, and he particularly does, but he has so many kids. He goes, ‘They come with me and we create a home and we bring people in and we all live together and we’re on the adventure together.’ That’s sort of what I do,” Nicole went on.

“I incorporate my family into it. And because I have a musician husband, he’s got that slightly nomadic thing as well. So he’s not someone that goes, ‘No, I have to stay here. I can’t move.’ My girls, I’ve always said, ‘You are of the world, you’re global children’. “That’s what we do as a family. We travel and we experience things. And that’s a great education, too.”

