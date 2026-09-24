Ever since she shot to fame back in the ’80s, Kylie Minogue has captured the public’s interest with her string of high-profile romances.

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The pop princess hasn’t always been lucky in love, and now, the Love at First Sight singer is single and ready to mingle.

Following her 2023 split with GQ Creative Director Paul Solomons, she spoke with The Mirror about how she’s “lived and learned” and feels “liberated” to be single in her fifties.

“I think we can make different choices at this time than we may have at other times. I guess, don’t be afraid… I have, definitely,” she said.

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Kylie’s dated plenty of handsome gents from her Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan, to INXS rocker Michael Hutchence.

“There’s some romances I maybe could have done without, but it’s all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything,” Kylie told The Mirror.

“I’m trying to think of something great to say, but hey, you fall in love. What can you do? And you live and you learn. I don’t know what I know anymore.”

Scott and Charlene forever! (Credit: Getty)

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Kylie and Jason Donovan: 1984 – 1989

Kylie and Jason became the golden couple of Australian television after the Neighbours stars began dating after their on-screen romance as Scott and Charlene captivated fans back in the ‘80s. Unfortunately, by 1989 the pair had called it quits.

Jason told the Mirror in 2016: “It was an extremely painful parting of the ways and, without a doubt, I took a long time to recover from it. Years, definitely.”​

Michael Hutchence was her “dark bad boy”. (Credit: Getty)

Kylie and Michael Hutchence: 1989 – 1991

Despite the pair being two of the hottest commodities in the Australian music scene, Kylie revealed it was a classic case of opposites attracting when it came to her relationship with INXS rocker, Michael Hutchence.

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The singer once described Michael as “a dark bad boy” and herself as “the pure good girl”.

“Sex, love, food, drugs, music, travel, books, you name it, he wanted to experience it,” she said.

Kylie and Lenny were briefly involved in the 90s. (Credit: Getty)

Kylie and Lenny Kravitz: 1991

Kylie Minogue and American rocker Lenny Kravitz were briefly involved in the ’90s.

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While their romance didn’t last, it seems that there was no bad blood between the singers, with the pair teaming up to record a charity cover of Oasis’ Stop Crying Your Heart Out in 2020.

Jean-Claude Van Damme called Kylie “so beautiful” and “a great lady.” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

Kylie Jenner and Jean-Claude Van Damme: 1994

In 1994, Kylie had a brief fling with action star Jean-Claude Van Damme after they met on the set of Street Fighter.

“It would be abnormal not to have had an affair,” Van Damme told The Guardian, according to the Irish Examiner.

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“She’s so beautiful and she was there in front of me every day with a beautiful smile, simpatico, so charming, she wasn’t acting like a big star. I knew Thailand very well, so I showed her my Thailand. She’s a great lady.”

Stephane Sednaoui was one of Kylie’s more low-key relationships. (Credit: Getty)

Kylie and Stephane Sednaoui: 1996- 1998

While the Locomotion singer dated French photographer and director Stephane Sednaoui for around two years, the pair kept their relationship private and low-key, and not much is known about their time together.

Kylie’s romance with James Gooding ended after three years. (Credit: Getty)

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Kylie and James Gooding: 2000 – 2003

After meeting at the Brit Awards in 2000, Kylie and model James Gooding went on to be in a relationship for three years before rampant cheating and drugs on James’ end lead to the end of their romance, which quickly turned ugly.

“She turned into a self-obsessed, virtually friendless control freak, desperate to pursue her ambitions as far as she could take them,” James said about Kylie after their break-up.

“I fear she is going to end up a lonely spinster with only a cat by her side for company.” However, Kylie went on to blast her ex in The Daily Star, saying the love rat should “grow up and move on”. “It’s sad James has let it come to this. I wish he’d just accept that we have to move on,” she told the Star. “We had a great time, but it’s run its course – even though I remain fond of him. But I can’t let my life be governed by him.”

Olivier Martinez was Kylie’s partner when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. (Credit: Getty)

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Kylie and Olivier Martinez: 2003 – 2007

At the 2003 Grammy Awards, Kylie met French actor Olivier Martinez and the pair went on to date for five years.

During this time, Kylie was diagnosed with breast cancer, and in 2006 was given the all clear. However, the duo called it quits in 2007.

“Olivier Martinez and Kylie Minogue have officially confirmed that they are no longer a couple,” the pair said in a joint statement issued by their reps.

“They have made it clear that the decision to go their separate ways was mutual and amicable. The media’s false accusations of disloyalty have saddened them both. The two remain very close friends.”

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Andrés Velencoso and Kylie met while filming an ad for her fragrance. (Credit: Getty)

Kylie and Andrés Velencoso: 2008 – 2015

Kylie and model Andrés Velencoso met in 2008 while filming an advert for Kylie’s Inverse fragrance and dated for five years before ending their relationship in 2015, with their hectic work schedules said to be to blame for the split.

Joshua Sasse were engaged just months after they began dating. (Credit: Getty)

Kylie and Joshua Sasse: 2015 – 2017

The pop star embarked on a whirlwind relationship with Joshua Sasse after meeting on the US TV show Galavant in 2015.

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They quickly became an item and were engaged just months after they began dating, with Joshua proposing while on holiday with the star.

However, by 2017 the pair ended it after whispers that Joshua had been unfaithful.

Following the break up, Kylie said, “I think we all know that things were not going great in my relationship, but, you know, when you’re kind of deluded and you’re thinking maybe, maybe … maybe this needs saving. Turns out, it didn’t.”

Kylie’s latest relationship was with GQ Creative Director Paul Solomons. (Credit: Getty)

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Kylie and Paul Solomons: 2018 – 2023

Kylie confirmed her relationship with British GQ’s Creative Director Paul Solomons on her 50th birthday with a photograph of herself beaming while with her new beau.

The pair continue to go strong, despite Kylie’s plans to move back to Australia while Paul remains in London.

“I’ve met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say ‘Your face changes when you take about him,’ and it does. Happiness. He’s an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He’s got a real-life actual job! It’s lovely,” she told The Sunday Times Style. The couple then split after five years in early 2023. The breakup is reportedly because they were unable to maintain their long-distance relationship. “Long distance isn’t easy for any couple. Kylie and Paul really tried to make things work but ultimately the time difference was a killer – Paul couldn’t exactly nip to Melbourne for a long weekend whenever things got strained,” a source close to Solomons told The Sun. “She’s a powerful, hugely successful woman – and isn’t moping around, heartbroken. She and Paul remain friends.” Want your own happily ever after? Sign up for eHarmony today!